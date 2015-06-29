Paul goes on to vociferously advocate for all Americans’ “right to contract,” while simultaneously supplying that marriage “though a contract, is also more than a contract.” If marriage can be described in contractual terms, though it is essentially greater than a straightforward contract (which seems to be Paul’s overall admission) then it is unclear why he has chosen to pursue his discussion of marriage as a debate about adults’ right to form contracts. Why acknowledge that there is more to marriage than a contractual agreement, then intentionally undershoot that definition in argument?

The answer is simple, and reveals itself in the remainder of Paul’s column. “Do consenting adults have a right to contract with other consenting adults?” Paul wonders rhetorically, adding, “Supporters of the Supreme Court’s decision argue yes but they argue no when it comes to economic liberties, like contracts regarding wages.” In other words, Paul intends to set up a kind of logical trap in which anyone who supports the free formation of marriages must also support the destruction of labor laws preventing employers from, say, hiring workers at $2 dollars per hour. His freedom-to-contract framing of marriage sets up this false dichotomy, which feeds into the paranoid theme of the piece: If you let the state regulate something, it will immediately turn out badly.

Paul juices up this bit of libertarian paranoia with off-handed references to “religious liberty and free speech,” the two principal concerns of conservatives worried that anti-discrimination laws will harm conservative businesses in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. In doing so, he weaves together labor laws that protect workers and ensure them decent wages with spectral legal cases that will punish mom and pop bakeries that refuse commerce with gay couples-to-be. Paul’s response to both of these unrelated items is the same: “Perhaps it is time to be more careful what we ask government to do,” he suggests, “and where we allow it to become part of our lives.”