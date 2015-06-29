The Supreme Court Gave Democrats a Fighting Chance to Win Back the House

In Ohio, two longtime progressive members of Congress, Marcy Kaptur and Dennis Kucinich, were drawn into the same district, the boundaries of which are objectively ridiculous. After the 2012 election in Michigan, where Obama won by nearly ten points, Republicans held nine seats to just five for Democrats. And in Pennsylvania, the GOP picked up two seats despite Obama's winning the state by over 300,000 votes and Senator Bob Casey's winning re-election by an even wider margin. This process wasn’t limited to Republicans, either—they just had more opportunities to do it.

This has been a problem for nearly all of American history (the word “gerrymander” dates back to the early 1800s), but over the last few years, states have attempted to remedy it. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, a board written into the Arizona constitution by voters in 2001 in order to remove legislators’ self-interest from the redistricting process, is one such fix. The five-commissioner board is non-partisan by design: party leadership in the state House and Senate choose two commissioners apiece. Those four commissioners then choose a registered independent to chair the board.

After the commission-drawn lines were put to the test in the 2012 election, critics claimed that the commissioners handling the process were too liberal, even with the three “swing districts” all registering close votes. In 2014, one of those districts—former Representative Gabrielle Giffords’ old seat—flipped back to the Republicans.