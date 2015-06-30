Donald Trump Stole Chris Christie’s Brand

I've argued that, despite the possibly fake nature of his campaign, Trump is actually a wonderful addition to the presidential race, because his every word is genius parody of what passes for serious political debate. Christie's candidacy only makes that more obvious: Stephen Colbert is to Bill O'Reilly as Trump is to Christie. Christie is a northeastern blowhard convinced of his own macho toughness despite going to extreme lengths for the sake of his vanity, and Trump is that with more orange hair. In his campaign launch speech, Trump mimicked politicians who ground their political positions in some heartwarming tale of family struggle by claiming to have humble origins as a real estate heir in New York's outer boroughs before making it to the "big leagues" in Manhattan. The conversation, per Trump's recollection, went like this: "Dad, I gotta go into Manhattan. I gotta build those buildings. I’ve got to do it, Dad, I’ve got to do it." Likewise, in his campaign video, Christie says he's blunt because his Sicilian mother taught him to be, and that on her death bed she said there were no words left unspoken between them. It is a touching story. One that Christie is rather crassly exploiting to justify screaming at people who dare question him at town halls.

Anyone who's labored in a toxic work environment knows the quickest way to build team spirit is to create a common enemy. There is evidence this works really well in politics, too. Political scientists from Emory University have found that people are increasingly basing their voting identities not on love for their own party but hatred for the other one. People are more likely to vote if they strongly dislike the opposing party, Pew Research Center data shows. And when he ran for governor in 2009, just as the Tea Party backlash to Obama was congealing, Christie fit perfectly into the politics of rage and loathing. He dared his opponent to "Man up and say I'm fat." Glenn Beck loved Christie. On his radio show in May 2010, Beck asked his producers to dim the lights and put on Barry White, because he was going to play some smokin' hot Chris Christie clips. "I used to say, like, 'conservative porn,'" Beck said. "I just think this is all, like, America porn. I don’t think this is conservative, this is common sense porn.” Common sense porn meant yelling at reporters. The erotic audio was Christie responding to a reporter who asked if he was too confrontational. Christie said, "You must be the thinnest skinned guy in America. If you think that’s a confrontational tone, you should really see me when I'm pissed." Beck confessed, "I want a little Chris Christie porn, common sense porn, everyday."

"Chris Christie porn" was a recurring subject on Beck's show for a while, until Christie's great Obama hug heresy. Now Beck calls him "a fat nightmare." (In fairness, Beck doesn't like Trump either: "Donald Trump coming in and doing this to the Republicans is going to make all of us look ridiculous.")

Trump is already winning the approval of bored moderate pundits who demand candor (conflict) and who would have fueled Christie's candidacy. "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said of Trump this month, "If he's on the debate stage and he turns to Scott Walker or Marco Rubio or Jeb Bush and hits them with something, not mean spirited, but searing and truthful that nobody else in polite political society would say, it can shape a race." With Donald Trump and Chris Christie standing side-by-side on the debate stage, it will be hard to tell which one is the tough-talking serious contender and which one is the joke. Never forget: A candidate for president of the United States once made a blow job joke on stage at a large official campaign rally—and it wasn’t Donald Trump.