It fell to Justice Alito, writing the majority opinion, and Justice Sotomayor, writing the principal dissent, to tackle Glossip's specific question: Did midazolam pose an intolerable risk of painful execution? The drug came into use in death penalty states after a shortage in the drugs conventionally used in lethal injection. Doctors rarely use midazolam, though, to anesthetize their patients, and the Glossip plaintiffs argued that it was not powerful enough to protect them from feeling the painful effects of the other lethal injection drugs.

Alito rejected their arguments for two reasons. First, he said they failed to establish a safer and available alternative to an execution with midazolam—a requirement that Sotomayor denounced as “patently absurd.” Second, he affirmed the lower courts ruling that midazolam did not pose an intolerable risk of pain and suffering in an execution. The district court had drawn this conclusion by weighing the testimony of a single expert witness, a doctor of pharmacy who said midazolam would work, against two expert witnesses who said it would not.

Essentially, the district court decided the legality of midazolam based on the testimony of just three witnesses, and the Supreme Court saw nothing troubling with this fact. The most prudent course of action, I thought after having witnessed oral arguments in April and having written about the use of midazolam, would have been to remand the case to a lower court, where midazolam’s properties could be more properly investigated. Alito rejected this possibility, however, by arguing that “courts should not ‘embroil [themselves] in ongoing controversies beyond their expertise.’”