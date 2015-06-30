The Other Winner in the Supreme Court's Wild Week: Big Business

Had the plaintiffs prevailed in King v. Burwell, health insurers would have immediately lost $25 billion in subsidies, as well as millions of paying customers who would not have been able to keep their coverage without the financial support. To be sure, Chief Justice John Roberts didn't rule in favor of Obamacare simply to boost business' profits. But his acknowlement that Congress intended "to improve health insurance markets, not to destroy them" comes with a good deal of upside for the health insurance industry as well. That’s why America’s biggest insurance lobby hoped the court would side with the government—and why health care stocks spiked after the ruling.

The support of corporations and business leaders has also been critical to the success of the marriage equality movement and the broader effort to make the LGBT community a part of mainstream American culture. As support for gay rights has grown, LGBT allyship has become a major marketing opportunity for many of the country’s biggest corporations. Bud Light, McDonald's, Virgin Airlines, and the Bank of America were among the corporate sponsors of San Francisco pride parade this Sunday. Major retailers likey J.C. Penney and Tiffany & Co. are also beginning to incorporate gay couples and families in broader advertising campaigns.

Business leaders have also helped lead the charge against anti-LGBT discrimination, which they’ve increasingly come to see as bad for business. In March, Walmart said an Arkansas law allowing businesses to turn away LGBT customers on the basis of religious freedom “threatens to undermine the spirit of inclusion present throughout the state of Arkansas and does not reflect the values we proudly uphold.” The tech sector has also been at the forefront: “Apple, Google, and Facebook not only enacted internal employee non-discrimination policies, they often publicly campaigned for gay rights. Apple, for its part, sanctioned gay employee groups as early as 1986,” gay rights advocate and attorney Richard Socarides points out. One of the movement’s most influential donors and activists, Tim Gill, is a tech multimillionaire who's bankrolled successful fights for LGBT rights on the state level and has encouraged other business leaders to support the cause as well.