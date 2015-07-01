‘Magic Mike XXL’ Wants to Know: Do You Like That, Ladies?

The movie is capably directed by Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh’s longtime producer and assistant director, who lovingly captures sweaty bodies and glistening beaches and retains the original's loose, relaxed style. Soderbergh stuck around behind-the-scenes as cinematographer and editor (using his well-worn noms-de-plume Peter Andrews and Mary Ann Bernard). But the real authorial vision here seems to be Tatum himself, and his brand of genial, body-confident bro-dom.

Magic Mike: Uno ended with Mike leaving stripping behind to pursue his real dream: custom furniture-making. The requirements of sequel plotting compel him re-join his old buddies, the “Cock Rocking Kings of Tampa,” to perform one last time at a male strippers’ convention in Myrtle Beach. This might be depressing, a disillusioning sign that a commodification-free life, lived on ones own terms, can’t be met, except that the new movie turns stripping—excuse me, male entertainment—into a kind of higher calling. “We’re like, healers or something,” Andre, a strip-club crooner played by Donald Glover, tells new-age himbo Ken (Matt Bomer). “These girls have to live with men throughout their life who don’t listen, who don’t ask them anything. We just have to listen to them.”

It’s a striking reversal from Soderbergh’s original. “I’m not my goddamn job,” Mike angrily insisted during the climax of that film, after his love interest called him a bullshit 30-year-old male stripper. “That's what I do, but it's not who I am.” In XXL, Mike and his band of merry men happily accept their gift: to brighten a woman’s day, to make her smile. That mindset is best captured by the strongest addition to the cast: Jada Pinkett Smith, as Rome, proprietress of a subscription-based strip club for women, a high-end female utopia. She calls her customers queens, and lavishes them with attention. It’s like a day-spa, with lap-dances in place of pedicures.