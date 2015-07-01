California Gov says yes to poisoning more children with mercury and aluminum in manditory vaccines. This corporate fascist must be stopped. — jimcarrey

But the world of religious anti-vaccination rhetoric is perhaps even more disturbing. This year, Dr. Paul Offit, a longtime advocate of vaccines and professor of vaccinology, published Bad Faith: When Religious Belief Undermines Modern Medicine, to explore and respond to those who refuse vaccines for religious reasons. Offit’s book is populated mostly by Christians: either members of the Church of Christ, Scientist, who refuse medical treatment in favor of prayer; or assorted Christians with a general mistrust of mandates and rabid belief in their absolute sovereignty over their children. “America was founded as a safe haven for religious beliefs that weren’t tolerated elsewhere,” Offit observes. “Unfortunately, the American public’s instinctive tolerance for religion often exceeds reason.” With concerns about religious liberty rising among conservative American Christians, one wonders if this brand of reflexively anti-authoritarian behavior will increase.

If more Christian parents now resist state laws compelling vaccinations through whatever exemptions are available in their states, it will be for these political reasons, not for legitimately religious ones. As Americans we are generally hesitant even to discuss whether or not a religious objection makes sense within the context of a faith, but in the case of vaccines, the case is fairly clear to me—and at any rate, children’s lives are on the line.

Parents who identify vaccination as a personal choice made for themselves and their own children misunderstand vaccination as a concept. Most people will survive childhood illnesses without the aid of a vaccine; vaccines are not administered on behalf of these people, though they do help them avoid the non-lethal downsides of disease, such as temporary discomfort and long-term injury. Vaccines are rather administered on behalf of people who cannot receive them, and people who would not survive the illnesses they protect against based on deficits in their own immune systems. These people include the very old, the very young, and those already suffering: people with HIV/AIDS, people going through chemotherapy, pregnant women, and people who have never had strong defenses of their own. Widespread vaccination of healthy people creates “community immunity” or “herd immunity,” which prevents illnesses from penetrating groups where vulnerable people live, thus saving their lives.

Vaccination is not only an individual healthcare choice, but a decision to participate in an act of self-sacrifice for one’s broader community. In most cases, the sacrifice is exceedingly small: a little bit of soreness at the injection site, and at worst, a day or so of feeling lousy. But it is worth it, in Christian terms, to protect the vulnerable. As Eula Biss writes in her 2014 essay collection On Immunity: an Inoculation, “the unvaccinated person is protected by the bodies around her, bodies through which disease is not circulating … the boundaries between our bodies begin to dissolve here.” Biss is right to note the similarity between this porousness of self and the narrative of the Gospel: “Jesus offering his blood that we all might live.”