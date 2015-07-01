The Confederate Flag Is a Racist Symbol. Just Ask the KKK.

Decommissioned Confederate soldiers founded the Ku Klux Klan in Tennessee in the mid-1860s. The group was initially intended as a fraternal social organization, and early on, members were known to play tricks on freed slaves, like pretending to be dead Confederate soldiers raised from the dead. Their symbols at the time included white hoods and white sheets, which may have been connected to such pranks. But the group’s antics quickly escalated into violence and murder. By 1870, Congress passed several “Enforcement Acts” aimed at suppressing the KKK’s tactics of violence, intimidation, and interference, seeking to protect black Southerners who were registering to vote, voting, serving on juries, and holding political office. Many consider the Ku Klux Klan America’s “first true terrorist group.”

The KKK was significantly diminished for the next few decades, but saw a tremendous resurgence in 1915 due to the film The Birth of a Nation, which has been called “the first ever Hollywood blockbuster.” Released on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Civil War, the film was based on a popular novel called The Clansman, which celebrated the Klan and the way of life its members sought to defend. A scene in the movie inspired the group to adopt cross-burnings as a part of their tradition and symbolism going forward. According to Euan Hague, a professor at DePaul University, this was the height of the Klan’s popularity, in part because it came during an “anti-immigrant, anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish, and anti-Black” era. David Cunningham, a professor at Brandeis, agrees. “There were hundreds of thousands of members all over the country—Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, and well as in the South. They had a strong national presence, and influenced national politics.” By the 1930s, though, the group was in decline again.

There were some small local Klan resurgences through the ’50s, says Cunningham, “but then after the Civil Rights movement started … the resurgence in the 1950s and ’60s is really about resistance against the ‘imposition’ of northern and federal government on the southern way of life.” This is when the Confederate flag sees a major comeback. “The flag wasn’t absent,” says Cunningham, “but it had not been front and center as a political symbol. It was not shown or treated as a central symbol … Then the battle flag becomes this really direct symbol associated with the Civil War.” Cunningham dismisses the idea of the flag becoming popular again as primarily a symbol of Southern heritage. “It’s about defying challenges from outside of the white supremacist southern way of life, defiance, Jim Crow segregation.” Euan Hague agrees, “Advocates for the Confederate flag [say it was about] ‘100 years since the Civil War.’ It was as much if not more a sign of defiance against desegregation.”