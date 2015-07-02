Ted Cruz Is Right: The Supreme Court Needs Term Limits

The intense focus on the Supreme Court and its end-of-term decisions is an occasion for considering the need for Supreme Court reform – and Senator Ted Cruz has energetically taken up the issue. In reaction to the court’s high-profile liberal decisions upholding Obamacare subsidies and declaring a right to same-sex marriage, Senator Ted Cruz has proposed a constitutional amendment that would require the justices to face retention elections, providing a stronger check on the justices’ power.

Although Senator Cruz has the right intention, his proposed solution would endanger the independence of the Court, rather than bolster it. Judicial elections at the state and local level have consistently led to justices inappropriately considering electoral pressures in making decisions, often to the detriment of individual rights—so imagine the reverberations of judicial elections on a national scale.

However, there is a reform that truly deserves thoughtful consideration: term limits for Supreme Court justices. In a year in which both liberals and conservatives have had plenty of decisions to cheer for and to criticize, term limits appropriately does not favor either political party or any ideology and has strong bipartisan support.

There are many ways to accomplish term limits, but the best idea is that each justice should be appointed for an 18-year, non-renewable term, thus creating a vacancy every two years.