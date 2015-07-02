Guacamole Is Just an Appetizer. America’s Pea Lobby Has Crazier Plans.

On Wednesday, The New York Times posted a recipe for guacamole to Twitter so egregious that it elicited public denouncements from President Barack Obama and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush. The Texas GOP even hinted that they considered the recipe an act of war.

The crime? Peas. Peas in guacamole. Not since a pea lodged between a princess’ mattresses has this small, round vegetable caused such a fracas. But unlike the loud majority on Twitter, the people at the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council thought the recipe was fantastic.

“We did see the recipe, of course, and we think it’s a terrific recipe!” said Tim McGreevy, the pea lobby's CEO. “I love guacamole! A little sprinkling of peas—I think it adds to the product.” The council, based in Moscow, Idaho, loves the recipe so much that they’re sending it out in their newsletter to growers. “Over the Fourth of July we want everyone to try this recipe!” McGreevy said.

Questions of guacamole authenticity aside, the humble pea has a lot to offer. The United Nations has named 2016 the International Year of Pulses, a category of legumes that includes dried peas, lentils, chickpeas and other beans. (Only the dried versions of these foods are considered true “pulses.”)