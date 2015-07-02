Guacamole Is Just an Appetizer. America’s Pea Lobby Has Crazier Plans.

“We did see the recipe, of course, and we think it’s a terrific recipe!” said Tim McGreevy, the pea lobby's CEO. “I love guacamole! A little sprinkling of peas—I think it adds to the product.” The council, based in Moscow, Idaho, loves the recipe so much that they’re sending it out in their newsletter to growers. “Over the Fourth of July we want everyone to try this recipe!” McGreevy said.

Questions of guacamole authenticity aside, the humble pea has a lot to offer. The United Nations has named 2016 the International Year of Pulses, a category of legumes that includes dried peas, lentils, chickpeas and other beans. (Only the dried versions of these foods are considered true “pulses.”)

Pulses are high in protein and dietary fiber, require little water to grow and fix nitrogen to enrich the soil they are grown in. They are among the most sustainable crops on the planet. The U.N. hopes to draw attention not just to pulse crops’ nutritional benefits but also to their potential contribution to food security.