The Wrong Way to Stop Prostitution

The Internet makes sex work easier and more anonymous—in other words, safer. Dart told me he has talked to sex workers he’s arrested, and many say that without access to the ease and convenience of the Internet, they would never have done sex work in the first place. For other women, though, driven by economic necessity, the changes to Backpage may mean that they have to work on the street—or find a manager or pimp who has developed alternate payment methods. “Our concern … is that traffickers and third parties are going to be able to switch to different payment processors,” Katherine Koster of the Sex Workers Outreach Project told me. “Women (and men) using Backpage, especially those most vulnerable to exploitation with the greatest barriers to transition out of the adult industry, aren’t.” That concern is shared by many sex workers, who have been speaking out for years about the dangers of eliminating adult services sites, most recently on the hashtag #chargeisdenied.

Eve, a fine arts graduate student in Chicago who does escorting and fetish work, says the change will not necessarily affect her that much. Though she uses Backpage.com, it’s not her only source for business, and she figures she can find alternate payment methods as well. But she volunteers at trafficking outreach programs where many people are economically disadvantaged. “When you work on the street and you don’t have Backpage to use,” she said, everyone will tell you “it’s way more dangerous and more difficult.” You can’t profile clients, even to look at them through a hotel room keyhole before letting them in; you just get in a car and hope for the best. And sex workers generally make less money on the street than on Backpage—a serious issue for people who have turned to sex work out of economic desperation.

Silas X, who works as a male escort, told me that “for any male sex worker outside of the major cities … backpage is the only reliable way to advertise.” He said, “I'm particularly concerned by younger queer male sex workers outside of major cities because they will be severely hurt by this policy change, and this is coming from someone who was in their position only a few months ago. Many may have to resort to street-based work where they are vulnerable to forms of violence, especially in homophobic neighborhoods.” Eve added that she knew a woman who had started out with a pimp, but then realized that all she really needed to go into business by herself was a credit card. So she left the pimp, left the state, got a credit card, and went independent. Mastercard and Visa had liberated her—even if they now have been convinced that they should regret having done so.

Monica Jones, a trans rights activist and a social work student at Arizona State University, was arrested once for “manifesting prostitution” because she was walking outside. Her conviction was overturned, but the incident demonstrates the prejudice and stigma trans woman face from police. Losing Backpage.com, Jones said, “will force trans woman to do street based sex work. Trans women are more likely to be arrested by police. Trans women are more likely to be the target of violence.” And that violence, she says, comes not only from johns, but from police themselves.