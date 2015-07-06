Clarence Thomas Deserves Criticism. Just Leave His Race Out of It.

It’s simply false to see Thomas as an inauthentic opportunist who has sold out fellow blacks. What makes Thomas a challenging figure is that he belongs to an important strain of African-American political thought, one that fuses radical black nationalism with conservative originalist jurisprudence. “Thomas believes that racism is so profoundly inscribed in the white soul that you’ll never be able to remove it,” the political scientist Corey Robin wrote in an important article last year in Jacobin. Thomas believes that blacks cannot rely on ameliorative liberal remedies and that programs like affirmative action are merely Band-Aids that are likely to lead to racism being re-formulated rather than destroyed.

Where Thomas differs from black radicals like Malcolm X, with whom he otherwise shares a bleak diagnosis of American society, is his lack of faith in collective efforts to create separate black institutions (although he doesn’t in principle oppose such institutions). Thomas instead preaches a doctrine of stoic individual endurance in the face of an irrevocably racist society. He has married traditional American individualism with black radicalism, offering as a model the self-made minority who pulls himself up by the bootstraps even when faced with persistent racism.

This approach can be seen in the very passage of Thomas’s Obergefell dissent that Takei took offense at: “[H]uman dignity cannot be taken away by the government. Slaves did not lose their dignity (any more than they lost their humanity) because the government allowed them to be enslaved. Those held in internment camps did not lose their dignity because the government confined them. And those denied governmental benefits certainly do not lose their dignity because the government denies them those benefits. The government cannot bestow dignity, and it cannot take it away.”