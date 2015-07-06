Clarence Thomas Deserves Criticism. Just Leave His Race Out of It.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a worthy target of criticism from the left: His reactionary jurisprudence, if carried out to its logical conclusion, would invalidate much of the socially progressive legislation of the last century. But liberals’ attacks on Thomas also have a tendency to focus impertinently and offensively on his person. The frequent jokes about Thomas not asking questions in court or being Justice Antonin Scalia’s “sock puppet” imply the justice is an unqualified quota hire. Last week the actor George Takei, best known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the original “Star Trek” series, made the subtext of this sort of criticism explicit when, while protesting Thomas’s rejection of marriage equality in the Obergefell v. Hodges case, he described Thomas as “a clown in blackface.”

Takei’s comments, which he subsequently apologized for, were patently racist. Blackface implies imposture and Thomas is, after all, a black man. But this isn't the only problem with Takei’s comments. In suggesting that Thomas is being inauthentic to his race, Takei is obscuring a critical issue we need to understand about Thomas’s actual positions in order to criticize them cogently.

It’s simply false to see Thomas as an inauthentic opportunist who has sold out fellow blacks. What makes Thomas a challenging figure is that he belongs to an important strain of African-American political thought, one that fuses radical black nationalism with conservative originalist jurisprudence. “Thomas believes that racism is so profoundly inscribed in the white soul that you’ll never be able to remove it,” the political scientist Corey Robin wrote in an important article last year in Jacobin. Thomas believes that blacks cannot rely on ameliorative liberal remedies and that programs like affirmative action are merely Band-Aids that are likely to lead to racism being re-formulated rather than destroyed.

Where Thomas differs from black radicals like Malcolm X, with whom he otherwise shares a bleak diagnosis of American society, is his lack of faith in collective efforts to create separate black institutions (although he doesn’t in principle oppose such institutions). Thomas instead preaches a doctrine of stoic individual endurance in the face of an irrevocably racist society. He has married traditional American individualism with black radicalism, offering as a model the self-made minority who pulls himself up by the bootstraps even when faced with persistent racism.