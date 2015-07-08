Status Update: I’m Running for President

“Jim simply wrote a letter to supporters, which we posted on Facebook,” Webb’s communications director Craig Crawford said in an email, when asked about the curious timing. “That was simply the day he finished writing what he wanted to say to supporters, once he had made his decision."

It was almost as if Webb didn’t want anyone to notice he was running. Instead of demanding attention, Webb’s announcement took on the quality of an end-of-the-week news dump.

This is a far cry from the pomp and circumstance that typically accompanies the kickoff of a presidential campaign. In 2007, Barack Obama returned to Springfield, Illinois to address a crowd of 16,000 people, who stood in freezing temperatures for the chance to chant his name and be a part of history. Bill Clinton’s 1991 announcement similarly took on the quality of a polished photo-op. He gave a speech to a crowd of supporters in Little Rock, Arkansas, surrounded by his family and American flags. Ronald Reagan, ever the entertainer, broadcast a half-hour speech to a national TV audience.