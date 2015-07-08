Disney, Do It for My Daughter: Make a Film Starring Gay Characters

Consider the plots of Disney’s most popular animated films. There’s the movie about the princess who seeks a prince to wed to make her life complete. And the other movie about the princess who seeks a prince to wed to make her life complete. And another one about a princess who seeks a prince to wed to make her life complete.

Over the years, feminism has found a slight toe-hold in Disney films. As my six-year-old often reports, Disney princesses have learned that “they can rescue themselves.” In Frozen, Anna saves her sister Elsa. In Brave, Merida resists a having a husband chosen for her by a Viking version of a track and field competition. Though Disney rarely sets its films in modern times, modern norms about gender equality have worked their way in. Gay norms, not so much.

Last year, a report circulated that Disney was going to produce a film called Princes, based on Jeffrey A. Miles’s children's book, The Princes and the Treasure, about two princes who fall in love. It turned out to be a false rumor, but not before going viral: It was shared on Facebook more than 60,000 times. No doubt many of these shares came from villagers from Glenbeckistan, but many others were probably elated, eager for a Disney film to finally reflect modern America. More than half of Americans today support same-sex marriage, including more than half of self-identified evangelical Millennials. The majority of Americans say they would not be upset if they had a gay son or daughter. And the majority of Americans say that, from a moral standpoint, being gay is OK. Increasingly open-minded audiences across the country have turned shows like “Modern Family” and “Orange Is the New Black” into big hits. And those shows have in turn completed the circle, transporting what was once culturally marginal into the mainstream and thus redefining what is considered mainstream in the first place. That’s what culture does. The Supreme Court has the final say on the law in America, but Hollywood has the final say on culture.

And Disney gets the opening line. As the mother of a young daughter, I have a very selfish reason for wanting a gay family in a Disney movie—so that my daughter can see her own family reflected back at her and validated within her most hallowed sphere of entertainment. In her first-grade class, my daughter was one of four kids from two-mom households. Yet that didn’t stop one boy from telling her she should have a dad. She knows better, but only because we’ve told her so. But what if that little boy grows up to be gay? The sort of self-loathing that haunts many gay teens, not to mention the increased risk of suicide, stem partly from the earliest cultural signals that gayness is not part of the ideal picture.