It’s Not Easy Being a Guy in a Country Song, Either

It’s not easy being a woman in country music these days—whether you’re a real live woman artist trying to get airplay or make it to the top of the charts, or a fictional woman being sung about by a man who’s finding it relatively easy to get airplay and make it to the top of the charts. The genre is pretty dude-heavy. But the guys don’t have it easy, either.

Earlier this year, Billboard, using their year-end charts, took a deep dive into the gender imbalance on the country charts and the disappearance of women from the mainstream and bankable parts of the genre. Last year, the magazine found, “the percentage of women with charting singles in 2014 was the same as it was in 1991, eight percent.” It’s never been higher than 16 percent. Furthermore, “2012, 2013, and 2014 have seen a decline in the proportion of women on the charts so that the current level is comparable to—and in a few cases, lower than—historical nadirs in the Nielsen Soundscan era.”

Unsurprisingly, the historically low levels of women performers making it on the charts—put another way, the historically high overrepresentation of men on the charts—has resulted in some shifts in the way that women are depicted in the imagery, both lyrical and visual, of the genre. In the last few years, “bro country,” a subset of the genre whose songs are mostly about drinking beer on a tailgate with your bros and a bevvy of nameless blonde women (“girls”) in cut-offs and/or bikinis, and being the kind of country boy who chooses a baseball cap over a cowboy hat and a white T-shirt over a button-down, has come to dominate the genre and, often, the charts. Artists like Luke Bryan—“you’re looking so good in what’s left of those blue jeans”—have come to define the subgenre, and in the last year, they’ve been the target of not a little criticism.

The most successful example of that criticism is “Girl In A Country Song,” by newcomers Maddie & Tae, a chart-topping song that skewers the cliches of bro country. The chorus—“being a girl in a country song/ how in the world did it go so wrong?/ Like all we’re good for/ is looking good for you and your friends on the weekend/ nothing more”—is well taken, though the song imagines a faded feminist past for the genre that never truly existed. Still, while it’s necessary to critique how bro country circumscribes the roles of women, it’s also important to consider the kind of masculinity that the subgenre promotes. After all, strict gender norms tend to come in pairs. Being a girl in a country song means being tan-legged, buzzed, and grateful for male attention. What does it mean to be a man in a country song these days?