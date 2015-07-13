Liberate Women From Full-Time Work

Yet, on the other hand, the post-baby nudge out of the labor market that some women experience does not tell the whole story about women and work. While some women are forced out of the office by childbirth, it appears a significant proportion of women would prefer never to be stuck with full-time work in the first place. Data collected by the Pew Research Center shows not only that women are more likely to work part-time, but that women with children largely prefer to work part-time. The fact that single mothers prefer full-time to part-time work in greater numbers than married mothers suggests that the desire for full-time work is likely a function of financial necessity rather than a matter of pure personal ambition.

Pew’s findings are consonant with global data on women in the work force. In the Netherlands, where people routinely poll as among the happiest on earth, some 76 percent of women work part-time only, along with 26 percent of men. The resultant income and managerial differences between Dutch men and women don’t seem to concern Dutch women, judging by the work of Dutch journalist and psychologist Ellen de Bruin.

Should such differences concern us? It depends, in part, on how you envision women’s liberation. The zest with which American women pursued progress in the workplace now seems, at times, outdated. While it was necessary and useful to break down prejudices that prevented women from pursuing their workplace ambitions, it also appears (especially in our age of widespread suspicion of corporations and the superrich) that the workplace is not where anyone achieves much in the way of meaningful liberation. Work is, for most of us, compulsory: The Great Recession, not a burst of female empowerment, has been a major engine of female labor force re-entry in the last several years. So if women would rather stay home or work intermittently, especially after having children, perhaps female-friendly policy should be crafted around making full-time work itself optional for mothers, as opposed to attaching particular options to work.