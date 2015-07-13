Liberate Women From Full-Time Work

Hillary Clinton delivered the first major economic address of her presidential campaign on Monday, arguing that family-friendly work policies—like paid leave, affordable childcare, and generous medical leave—are matters of economic growth. For the Democratic frontrunner, “getting closer to full employment is crucial for raising incomes,” reducing inequality, and advancing the status of women. What's less clear, though, is the degree to which putting women to work (even with the guarantee of low-cost childcare and plenty of leave) appeals to women.

On one hand, Clinton is correct in deducing that the United States’ dismal policy scheme when it comes to ensuring paid maternity leave and quality childcare pushes some women out of the workforce. Women whose employers provide generous paid maternity leave do not leave their jobs at the same rates as women whose employers do not. For women who do not receive generous maternity benefits, it is often a better financial decision to give up a job and care for one’s own infant than to go back to work and shell out thousands for childcare, even when the calculation is very close. Instituting mandated paid maternity leave and providing support for childcare could, therefore, prevent involuntary “off-ramping” among women who find themselves in a financial conundrum after giving birth. These are the kinds of policies that would likely succeed at “breaking down barriers” to women’s employment, in Clinton’s parlance.

Yet, on the other hand, the post-baby nudge out of the labor market that some women experience does not tell the whole story about women and work. While some women are forced out of the office by childbirth, it appears a significant proportion of women would prefer never to be stuck with full-time work in the first place. Data collected by the Pew Research Center shows not only that women are more likely to work part-time, but that women with children largely prefer to work part-time. The fact that single mothers prefer full-time to part-time work in greater numbers than married mothers suggests that the desire for full-time work is likely a function of financial necessity rather than a matter of pure personal ambition.

Pew’s findings are consonant with global data on women in the work force. In the Netherlands, where people routinely poll as among the happiest on earth, some 76 percent of women work part-time only, along with 26 percent of men. The resultant income and managerial differences between Dutch men and women don’t seem to concern Dutch women, judging by the work of Dutch journalist and psychologist Ellen de Bruin.