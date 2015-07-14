The Paper Where Ta-Nehisi Coates Learned the Ropes

Like any autodidact, Coates is very much a creation of his own devising. But it was at City Paper that he learned the ropes. The parameters of the job were clear. You had to ask a novel question about your surroundings, whether literal or cultural, and you had to answer it as best you could. There was no template, no method. You were free to make your own approach. “That was huge for me,” Coates said in a recent interview. “I can’t imagine myself here right now without City Paper. I just can’t. I don’t know what would’ve become of me. … I was not doing particularly well at Howard,” he continued. “I had not really done anything in my life up to that point that I’d been particularly successful at. Nothing really big.”

By the time he left, he had scrutinized the chest-thumping of hip-hop, analyzed the self-expressionists of D.C.’s slam poetry scene, and in a raw and rageful piece, torn Hilton Als to ribbons.

And while our black writers were teaching their editors about D.C. rappers who had to go to France to score a major-label deal or unsung stalwarts of jazz poetry or the uncomfortable metrics of the paper bag test, we were teaching them about the bullshit detector that was the pencil test. Only half-joking, Carr would line up the eraser of a No. 2 with the top edge of a printout of your story. The tip of the pencil would extend down into the opening grafs, perpendicular to the lines of text. Wherever the tip ended, that’s where the throat-clearing stopped and your lede began. You could hold a candlelight vigil for all the darlings we slaughtered.