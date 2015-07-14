The Paper Where Ta-Nehisi Coates Learned the Ropes

When I met Ta-Nehisi Coates, he was a Howard University dropout, recruited to Washington City Paper in early 1996 by its then-editor, David Carr, later the beloved media critic of The New York Times. After Carr’s death this winter, Coates wrote movingly of his days at City Paper and evangelically of its initiative to develop young writers of color.

As Carr’s arts editor from October 1995 to March 1998, I’d been part of the plan. And I’d always wondered how we’d done. In recent years, I’ve watched as Coates’s rhetoric grew into his outrage, as he found a platform at The Atlantic and began writing the words he was destined to write, words that would secure his reputation as a vital voice on race and produce two books, the most recent of which, Between the World and Me, comes out this week.

Like any autodidact, Coates is very much a creation of his own devising. But it was at City Paper that he learned the ropes. The parameters of the job were clear. You had to ask a novel question about your surroundings, whether literal or cultural, and you had to answer it as best you could. There was no template, no method. You were free to make your own approach. “That was huge for me,” Coates said in a recent interview. “I can’t imagine myself here right now without City Paper. I just can’t. I don’t know what would’ve become of me. … I was not doing particularly well at Howard,” he continued. “I had not really done anything in my life up to that point that I’d been particularly successful at. Nothing really big.”

By the time he left, he had scrutinized the chest-thumping of hip-hop, analyzed the self-expressionists of D.C.’s slam poetry scene, and in a raw and rageful piece, torn Hilton Als to ribbons.