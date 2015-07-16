Stop Making Superhero Movies Just for Grown-Ups

Superheroes were not meant to be exclusively for adults. The comic books that introduced them were originally marketed to children, and in some cases were created by artists who were barely adults. Cartoonists Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster first fleshed out the idea for Superman in 1933, when they were both 19 years old. In 1940, as the 18-year-old assistant to Batman creator Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson helped give birth to the Joker. Superheroes were increasingly marketed to adults as well, but rarely exclusively so. Through the mid-1980s, almost all superhero comics were all-ages entertainment. Some were aimed specifically at young children, while others were more sophisticated, but they all were geared to an audience where children were at least potential readers.

The best of these comics—Jack Cole’s Plastic Man, Will Eisner’s The Spirit, the 1960s Marvel comics created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko—worked in the same multi-layered way of literary works like Treasure Island, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn or the Little Women series. They were frothy, fun and light-hearted in a way that engaged the imagination of children, but had enough layers of meaning to also reward adult readers. The same was true of most live-action adaptations, like the 1960s Batman TV show starring Adam West and Christopher Reeve's Superman of the 1970s and '80s (and their bright colors contrast starkly with the muddy palette of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, where the sky is perpetually overcast, if not raining).

So what changed? Starting in the 1980s, an influential group of comic book creators, led by Frank Miller and Alan Moore, broke from this tradition and crafted superhero stories that were geared toward an exclusively adult audience. Miller and Moore are often credited with helping the superhero genre grow up, although their idea of maturity at times seemed mainly to mean including explicit scenes of torture and rape. Miller’s pathbreaking graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns (1986) featured an aged Batman coming out of retirement and forming a vigilante group in a decadent future America. Alan Moore’s and Dave Gibbons’s Watchmen (1986) deconstructed the superhero genre by portraying the bitter back-biting of a group of flawed vigilante’s set against the cheerless background of an imminent nuclear war. The work of Miller and Moore has been immensely successful commercially and has re-shaped the superhero genre. And aesthetically, Miller’s flamboyant expressionism and Moore’s intricate clock-work story-telling have left their mark. Yet by following the lead of Miller and Moore, the genre made a fundamentally wrong turn, and now has lost touch with its best tendencies.