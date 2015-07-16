Stop Making Superhero Movies Just for Grown-Ups

Over the weekend at Comic-Con in San Diego, DC Comics and Warner Brothers released trailers for two superhero movies slated for released next year. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice appears to be a political parable: It deliberately alludes to such national traumas as 9/11 and the flooding of New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina, and Superman is denounced by protesters as an "illegal alien." Suicide Squad, meanwhile, features highly sexualized violence—a woman is strapped down by a leather belt in her mouth—and torture. "Oh, I’m not going to kill you," The Joker, played by Jared Leto, says to one victim. "I’m just going to hurt you really, really bad."

Isn’t it odd that the dominant mode of the genre is now so skewed towards an adult audience? And is this really the best use of the genre?

Both movies appear as dark and grim—both visually and thematically—as other superhero films of late, such as Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Zack Synder’s Man of Steel, James Mangold’s The Wolverine, and Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass, among many others. Kick-Ass was rated R, and most of the others were aimed at an adult-only audience. Like these movies, TV series such as "Daredevil" and "Arrow" have also been saturated with bone-crunching violence. The proliferation of such mature superhero adaptations reflects a three decades-old trend in the comic book industry, which is now so entrenched that the brighter, family-friendly adaptations—last year's Guardians of the Galaxy and, out this week, Ant-Man—are the exceptions. The superhero genre was originally created as all ages entertainment, aimed mainly at kids but sometimes done in a manner that allowed adults to enjoy them as well. So isn’t it odd that the dominant mode of the genre is now so skewed towards an adult audience? And is this really the best use of the genre?

Superheroes were not meant to be exclusively for adults. The comic books that introduced them were originally marketed to children, and in some cases were created by artists who were barely adults. Cartoonists Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster first fleshed out the idea for Superman in 1933, when they were both 19 years old. In 1940, as the 18-year-old assistant to Batman creator Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson helped give birth to the Joker. Superheroes were increasingly marketed to adults as well, but rarely exclusively so. Through the mid-1980s, almost all superhero comics were all-ages entertainment. Some were aimed specifically at young children, while others were more sophisticated, but they all were geared to an audience where children were at least potential readers.

The best of these comics—Jack Cole’s Plastic Man, Will Eisner’s The Spirit, the 1960s Marvel comics created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko—worked in the same multi-layered way of literary works like Treasure Island, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn or the Little Women series. They were frothy, fun and light-hearted in a way that engaged the imagination of children, but had enough layers of meaning to also reward adult readers. The same was true of most live-action adaptations, like the 1960s Batman TV show starring Adam West and Christopher Reeve's Superman of the 1970s and '80s (and their bright colors contrast starkly with the muddy palette of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, where the sky is perpetually overcast, if not raining).