The Black Comedy of India's Justice System

About fifteen minutes into Court, the debut film by director Chaitanya Tamhane set in the courtrooms of Mumbai, a police officer asks a judge what to do about a large group of people who had been arrested en masse for traveling in the handicapped compartment of a train. They had all plead guilty. Justice, most of us imagine, is something to be delivered with gravity and deliberation. Here in Mumbai, though, it’s brisk, unceremonious, and vaguely comic: Without a pause, each person is fined 500 rupees and sent away.

Tonally, this moment reflects the rest of Court, where justice is administered with a mixture of uncomfortable speed and nonchalance. The film is a black comedy of mildly absurdist proportions, and it depicts a world of harsh cryptic laws, where time repeats itself and the line of cases waiting to be heard is eternal. I called Tamhane to talk about Court, which opens at Film Forum this week. “I was inspired by visiting a lower court in Mumbai,” he said. “There was so much chaos and mismanagement that I saw a space for humor.”

Court follows the arrest, trial, release, re-arrest, and re-trial of an elderly, leftist folk-singer, Narayan Kamble (Vira Sathidar), and the people who become involved with his case. He is initially charged with abetting the suicide of a sewage worker. The public prosecutor Ms. Natan (Geetanjali Kulkarni) and the police argue that his incendiary songs about the indignities inflicted by the rich upon the poor motivated a sewage worker to kill himself as an act of protest. Throughout the film, we see his defense lawyer, Vinay Vora (played by Court’s producer and financier, Vivek Gomber), struggle to wade through thick layers of antiquated laws, incompetent policemen, and overworked judges. It’s a state of affairs the film suggests is endemic to the Indian lower court system, and the judge, Mr. Sadavarte (Pradeep Joshi), presides over their arguments with an air of exhaustion.

The film is a welcome addition to critiques of the judiciary, from Bleak House to The Trial. Tamhane, who studied literature in college, confessed he did not make Court with Dickens or Kafka in mind, however—he focused on the plays of Beckett and Ionesco. “Film repeats itself at a point, and I was inspired for this structurally by these writers,” he told me. “It works so well because this case is absurd, but many left-leaning activists are repeatedly arrested on charges like this all the time.” Members of leftist groups like Kabir Kala Much, a source of inspiration for the film, are often arrested for promoting “terrorism” against the state and denied bail, as a means of stamping out activities deemed subversive and dangerous to the Indian people.