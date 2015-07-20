Republicans’ Flip-Flop on Wind Energy Could Hurt Them in 2016

All this is music to the ears of liberal environmentalists, of course, who have long championed alternate sources of energy. It's hardly surprising that, in the 2014 election cycle, Democratic candidates reaped 70 percent of federal contributions from the American Wind Energy Association.

But Republicans were actually among wind energy's early proponents. In the early 1990s, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was the lawmaker who authored the original legislation creating the wind production tax credit, the federal policy that’s been key to making wind competitive. President George H.W. Bush signed the tax credit into law in 1992, and George W. Bush renewed it. “I’m glad to defend the wind production tax credit and wind energy,” Grassley said in May. Among wind energy’s advantages, Grassley noted that it displaces “more expensive and more polluting sources of energy, lowering electricity prices for consumers.” Critics, he said, “disregard the many incentives and subsidies that exist for other sources of energy, and are permanent law.”

Today, though, GOP support for wind investment is scarce. Nearly all of the Republican candidates for president have come out against the wind production tax credit. At a summit in Iowa in March, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said he wanted to phase out federal benefits for wind energy and renewable fuels like ethanol—another popular issue in Iowa. “Ultimately, whether it’s ethanol or any other alternative fuel, renewable or otherwise,” Bush said, “the markets are ultimately going to have to decide this.