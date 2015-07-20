Martin O’Malley Apologized for Saying “All Lives Matter.” Should Hillary Clinton?

Martin O’Malley was booed at a liberal conference on Saturday when, after being interrupted by Black Lives Matter demonstrators, he said, “Black lives matter. White lives matter. All lives matter.” Within hours, the former Maryland governor apologized, saying on the digital show “This Week in Blackness,” “I meant no disrespect. That was a mistake on my part and I meant no disrespect. I did not mean to be insensitive in any way or communicate that I did not understand the tremendous passion, commitment and feeling and depth of feeling that all of us should be attaching to this issue.”

But O’Malley isn’t the only Democratic presidential candidate who has said “all lives matter.” Frontrunner Hillary Clinton, who didn’t attend Netroots, used the phrase in a speech last month at a historic black church five miles from Ferguson, Missouri. Describing her mother's life, Clinton said, “Her own parents abandoned her. By 14 she was out on her own, working as a housemaid. Years later, when I was old enough to understand, I asked her, ‘What kept you going?’ Her answer was very simple: Kindness along the way from someone who believed she mattered. All lives matter.”

There was some debate over whether she ever needed to clarify her remarks. Democratic strategist Donna Brazile didn’t see the need for it.

HillaryClinton was telling a story about her mother, she's also said "we can stand up together & say 'yes Black lives matter.' Stop hating! — donnabrazile

Clinton has never explicitly apologized for saying “all lives matter.” Asked Monday if she regretted using the phrase and plans to apologize for it, her campaign sent a link to a Facebook comment by Clinton in response to a question by the Washington Post’s Wesley Lowery.