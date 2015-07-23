The New Nuclear Family

Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision, the path to parenthood for gay couples was significantly more complicated. In states that prohibited same-sex marriage, couples could pursue single-parent adoption. But that allowed only one parent to be recognized legally, and children could potentially be taken away from their families in the event of the illness, death, or separation of the one legal parent. Schools, hospitals, and other institutions could also deny non-legal parents the ability to make decisions about their children.

This shaky legal footing forced same-sex parents to seek various workarounds to protect their relationships with their children. They’ve drawn up co-parenting or custody agreements and other paperwork to build a case for their parental rights, even if they wouldn’t be legally guaranteed. In 15 states and Washington, D.C., individuals can petition for “second-parent” adoption of children conceived through assisted reproduction as well as adoption. The process can be costly and time-consuming—frequently involving lawyers, criminal background checks, and a home study by a social worker—which can feel particularly invasive for new mothers and fathers who already consider themselves to be the parents of their children.

Even in states that recognized same-sex marriage, couples have sought additional legal protection for when they travelled to states that didn’t recognize their union. When the Wesoleks went to South Carolina in May, for example, they made sure to pack the paperwork confirming Danielle’s parental status, just in case. “The thing that freaked me out was that this could be all down to one person—this could be down to one judge that said, ‘You know what, I’m going to take a stand,’” said Amy Wesolek, Lena’s birth mother, who conceived her through a sperm donor.