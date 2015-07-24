Inside the Fight to End Trans Discrimination in the Military

In 2010 Congress repealed DADT, which left transgender folks excluded under DoD regulations—especially troubling because, according to preliminary research, transgender people join the military at twice the rate of the cisgendered (those who identify with the sex assigned at birth). Sometimes that’s to “man up” (for transwomen, in order to suppress their genderqueerness; for transmen, to embrace it) and, sadly, sometimes that’s with the hope of dying in combat, according to Mara Kiesling, one of the repeal efforts’ principals. (More than 40 percent of transgender people said they had attempted suicide at least once, according to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey.)

Two main advocacy groups took aim—both spawned by organizations that had spent years working to repeal Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. One was SPART*A (the name, harkening to the ancient Greek city renowned for its military prowess, stands for Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All). SPART*A includes transgender leaders as well as a supporting cast of lesbian and gay vets who thought the job was not yet done. In addition to working behind the scenes with the Pentagon and the administration, SPART*A brought together trans service members to tell their stories to each other—and eventually to the news media, a strategy that had been so effective in arguing against DADT. (Why the asterisk, you ask? I’ll save that for another column.)

The other key advocacy group was the Palm Center, an independent research institute created by Aaron Belkin, a political science professor and self-identified queer man who wanted to use social science to dismantle the specious justifications for Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. Officially neutral, the Palm Center strategically commissioned and disseminated objective research on whether or not gay and lesbian servicemembers really did threaten “unit cohesion” (spoiler: nope). Over the dozen years that he was working to end DADT, Belkin had conversations with a retired Army colonel from one of the wealthiest families in the country about taking on the trans exclusion once DADT was down, deploying the same social science approach.

In 2013, that Army colonel and billionaire philanthropist, Jennifer Pritzker, came out as a transwoman—and granted the Palm Center $1.35 million to sponsor research and discussion on the question of transgender people in the military. With that, Belkin commissioned a dozen scholars to investigate the claims against trans inclusion. He also lined up former Surgeon General Jocelyn Elders and a retired Coast Guard admiral and doctor to head a “nonpartisan national commission … to consider whether Pentagon policies that exclude transgender service members are based on medically sound reasons.” The report, which appeared in March 2014, carefully concluded that ending the ban would improve the military, in part by ensuring that all those trans servicemembers could get medically appropriate care and wouldn’t have to hide. Meanwhile, two physicians who were gay men were working furiously behind the scenes to get the American Medical Association to issue a resolution stating that there was “no medically valid reason” to exclude transgender servicepeople—which took away the military’s fig leaf excuse that the strenuous medical needs of transpeople could not be handled in the “austere” theater of war.