Inside the Fight to End Trans Discrimination in the Military

The trans movement is being pulled by the updraft from the lesbian, gay, and bisexual columns of the rainbow movement. Over the past few decades, gays and lesbians have dismantled the opposition to living our lives openly, along the way creating robust organizational infrastructure, fundraising networks, and cultural goodwill. The trans movement is building on those advances— strategically, organizationally, culturally, and morally. It helps that inside newsrooms, government offices, funding groups, and corporations, many (not all) lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals are telling our newly converted straight allies that they have to extend their acceptance just a bit more, refusing to allow them to belittle or dismiss transfolk. It’s not that lesbians and gay men are fixing the world for transwomen and men. Transfolk are doing it themselves—but it’s easier because the path has been cleared.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the gay and lesbian movement started morphing into Gay Inc., whose strategy was to sell us as just like everyone else, except for who we loved. Two men in Gap polo shirts, a pair of suburban moms: Look at these nice people and forget about those crazy queens gyrating on Pride floats! It was an effective strategy—but it risked squeezing out the many who didn’t assimilate so easily because they were too masculine or feminine for their biological sex.

Those whose queerness lay in how they were gendered—the bulldykes, the queens, the crossdressers, and of course, those whose mental health require full transition to the right sex, started finding each other on the nascent internet. A more capacious identity emerged: transgender. No surprise that those two trends, based on different identity options, clashed in the early 2000s. Organizations (especially the Gay Inc. 800-lb. gorilla, the Human Rights Campaign) and activists fiercely argued over whether the proposed Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) should protect people only by sexual orientation—just-like-you-except-for-whom-we-love—or should also include gender identity and presentation—butch, fey, and trans?