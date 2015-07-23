Police Have Too Much Power Over Motorists

For decades, police officers have enjoyed an unbridled right to order motorists out of their vehicles for no reason at all during routine traffic stops. The violent arrest and death of 28-year-old Sandra Bland provides just the latest example of why that rule—and the 1977 Supreme Court case that established the rule—must be revisited.

In Pennsylvania v. Mimms, the Court held that officers did not commit a Fourth Amendment seizure during a traffic stop when, without cause, they ordered a driver out of his car during a stop for an expired license place. When he exited the car, the officers noticed a bulge in his pocket—which turned out to be a pistol he was carrying without a license. Reversing Pennsylvania’s highest court, the justices ruled that drivers could be ordered out of their vehicles for any or no reason at all—and despite the absence of “objective observable facts to support a suspicion that criminal activity was afoot or that the occupants of the vehicle posed a threat to police safety.” Twenty years later, in Maryland v. Wilson, the Court extended the rule, declaring that officers can order passengers as well as drivers out of vehicles during lawful stops.

These two critical decisions did not just guarantee officers wide latitude in traffic stops; they also failed to provide any guidance on the scope of that authority, such as how an officer should respond to a motorist who has committed a petty traffic infraction and peacefully refuses to step out of the vehicle or simply requests an explanation. Without such guidance, even the most minor traffic infractions can quickly devolve into violence.

That’s exactly what happened in Bland’s arrest, as revealed in a dashcam video released this week by the Texas Department of Public Safety. In the video, Bland acknowledges her irritation at being pulled over for allegedly failing to signal before switching lanes, pointing out to the officer that she only changed lanes to get out of his way. State trooper Brian T. Encinia issues her a warning and asks her to put out her cigarette. She refuses, and he asks her to step out of the vehicle. When she declines, he becomes agitated and eventually puts a stun gun to her head. “I’m going to light you up,” he says, and tries to yank her out of the car. Bland was arrested after an extended off-camera struggle, during which she can be heard yelling in pain (part of that struggle was caught on video by a passerby). Three days after her arrest, Bland was found dead in her jail cell. The coroner ruled it a suicide, but the authorities are treating it like a murder investigation.