Bobby Jindal’s Opiate for the Masses

For something that is so entrenched within religious practice, prayer is a very subjective endeavor. I don’t have an issue with it, or at least with what I perceive its meaning to be. A healthy mix of my own faith in Jesus and my own skepticism borne of family pain and scientific probability has produced in me a skeptical Christianity in which my prayers seek guidance and not favor, with no expectation of an answer. I have no chance at a response, I feel, if I do not pair that prayer with my own action. As I watched my Twitter feed scroll by last night with more information about the Lafayette tragedy, I revisited James 2 in the New Testament, in which the concept of faith without works is pronounced useless—“As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead,” reads James 2:26. Being so, I understand the prayer’s purpose to be mostly an assuagement of my own emotions. It’s always more for me, not Him.

A governor issuing a call for prayers in the wake of a fatal mass shooting is almost boilerplate by now, but what good does it truly do? Prayers will not pull the bullets out of those people, nor repair their flesh. The frequency of these terrible events has somehow numbed us, and the lack of political courage on the right (and at times, on the left) to do anything to stem the flow of guns into our country is staggering. But can it help, somehow?

“Prayer in these moments serve two basic functions in my opinion: one as a sincere attempt at showing sorrow and hoped for comfort for the deceased, and second, as a hope the violence will stop,” Butler told me. “However, these prayers, while sincere, tend to be diffuse, non focused, and often are not prayers that are about the root cause of the situations: usually people's actions, changes in gun laws, or repentance—sorrow for being a part of a culture that promotes the violence. Personally, I think it is more about soothing of those who have lost loved ones, and a way to forget the real issues at hand that need to be addressed.”