You’ve heard the news: On June 26, the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is now legal in all 50 states. The decision is the culmination of a decades-long struggle by gay rights activists, politicians, and regular people who knew their marriages and families should be legally recognized. But after such a victory, what comes next? And what of the many members of the LGBT community who aren’t all that interested in the idea of marriage in the first place?

In this episode of Intersection, Jamil Smith discusses these big questions with writers Alexander Chee, author of the forthcoming book The Queen of the Night, and Linda Villarosa, director of the journalism department at the City College of New York. Linda’s 19-year-old daughter, Kali, also joins the conversation to share stories of growing up in a “queer family.”

And finally, we couldn’t have a show called Intersection without bringing on the woman who coined the term “intersectionality” in the first place. Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw comes on the show to explain the theory behind the term, and how it applies to today’s news.

Listened to the show, and still want more? Check out this week’s reading list: