You’ve heard the news: On June 26, the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is now legal in all 50 states. The decision is the culmination of a decades-long struggle by gay rights activists, politicians, and regular people who knew their marriages and families should be legally recognized. But after such a victory, what comes next? And what of the many members of the LGBT community who aren’t all that interested in the idea of marriage in the first place?

In this episode of Intersection, Jamil Smith discusses these big questions with writers Alexander Chee, author of the forthcoming book The Queen of the Night, and Linda Villarosa, director of the journalism department at the City College of New York. Linda’s 19-year-old daughter, Kali, also joins the conversation to share stories of growing up in a “queer family.”