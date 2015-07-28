This Teenage Duo Could Be the Future of Music—for Better and Worse

How did two kids from Omaha, Nebraska, achieve such a feat? The answer, inevitably, is via social media. The band has 14 million followers across its many accounts—including Vine, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook—and they’ve harnessed that popularity online to sell more than a million songs leading up to last week’s release.

Without a label, Jack & Jack release their music through DistroKid, a company which charges artists $19.99 annually to distribute their music to iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and other music services. DistroKid is essentially an interface coded by founder and CEO Philip Kaplan. The company has only a few full-time employees, but 25,000 users. And because DistroKid charges a flat rate rather than a per-song fee, Kaplan says, "There's a lot of music that might never have been released that gets released."

Major labels have long had a death grip on who gets to be successful, and on which artists get that marketing push that allows them to find a mass audience. But the internet has scrambled that calculus. Artists now can reach an audience without any middlemen. Through DistroKid, musicians can take a chance on a song for very low risk, which means there's lots more music that has a chance to go viral, or just to find an audience. "You can put out things you're unsure about, and oftentimes there's a viral hit,” Kaplan says. “We enable hits that might have never been released." Royalty checks come to him, which he passes on to the artist; he says he pays out more than $200,000 in royalties every month. The music industry isn't dying, Kaplan says; it's been democratized, so that less famous musicians, who never would have made any money from their work in the past, now can make a small profit—or occasionally a large profit.