Bernie Sanders, the Democrats’ 2016 insurgent, has prided himself during his long political career for being relentlessly focused on the issues he’s cared about the most: corporate greed, economic exploitation, and inequality. However, the challenges that he’s faced from #BlackLivesMatter activists and questions surrounding his appeal to voters of color and his plans for addressing structural racism have forced Sanders to adapt his message. He’s now going out of his way to show his concern about race and criminal justice issues. But it’s still a bit awkward for him.

On Wednesday night, Sanders spoke in a digital broadcast to supporters gathered at more than 3,500 house parties across the country. He was introduced by an African-American woman who spoke of his record fighting mass incarceration and police brutality. Though he spent most of his brief remarks on economic issues, Sanders also condemned the way that police had treated Sandra Bland, a young African American woman arrested after a traffic stop and found dead in her Texas jail cell three days later. Then came the windup to his concluding call for unity.

“When we overcome race issues, when we overcome questions of whether somebody was born in this country or not, when we overcome sexual orientation or gender issues, when we don’t let our opponents divide us up by race or sexual orientation, all that stuff,” he said. “When we stand together, there is nothing, nothing, nothing, we can’t accomplish.”

He’s certainly trying. After facing shouting protesters at Netroots Nation two weeks ago, Sanders quickly stepped up to denounce Bland's treatment (“That happens all over this country, and it especially happens to people of color”) and connect his economic message to race (“Providing free tuition at public colleges and universities will be a huge step forward for this country and the African-American communities”). But in his brief remarks on Wednesday, his appeal to identity politics remains vague—in contrast with, say, his call for a $15 minimum wage—and he seemed disconnected from his core economic message. After describing what happened to Bland, Sanders remarked: “We’re seeing that all over this country.” He went so far as to describe “institutional racism” as the problem, without elaborating further about what needed to be done.