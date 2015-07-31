What’s David Foster Wallace Doing in a Bromance Movie?

It’s hard to look lonely in a road trip movie. The End of the Tour, a new film from director James Ponsoldt, recreates the final leg of the rockstar-like tour David Foster Wallace undertook in 1996 to promote his novel Infinite Jest. The novel, his breakthrough success following two relatively unnoticed books, gets him an expense account and an explosion (by publishing industry standards) of media attention. He’s accompanied down endless midwestern highways, through parking lots, and into roadside diners by David Lipsky, a journalist and fellow novelist, who’s supposed to profile him for Rolling Stone. Though Wallace talks at length about being lonely and shy and anxious, the movie is largely about candy and male-bonding, with the occasional fight over a woman. Discussing the relative merits of Die Hard, Lipsky (played by Jesse Eisenberg) brandishes a pair of cherry Twizzlers at Jason Segel’s Wallace; they raid a grocery store for beer and marshmallows, before Wallace mainlines a packet of M&Ms, and later they belt out an Alanis Morissette song.

The bromance tropes in The End of the Tour make it difficult to see inside the characters. Which is peculiar since the movie starts as a kind of excavation of Wallace’s character by Lipsky, when he hears of Wallace’s suicide in 2008, and starts playing back his interview tapes. From here the plot is fairly straightforward: it’s 1996 and the Lipsky character has five days with the Wallace character to find out who he really is and to understand how he thinks. Often it feels like he asks the wrong questions, whether directly (“What’s it like to be the most talked about writer in the country?”) or through indirection and flattery (“Do you think being handsome has anything to do with success?”) “You’re famous,” he assures Wallace at one point, as though not being famous is the greatest insecurity a writer could have. He intrudes on Wallace in ways we’re used to intruding only on the famous, dutifully poking through his medicine cabinet at the first opportunity, and in another scene, darting from room to room with his dictaphone, frantically recording a list of Wallace’s personal items.

These questions and details are lifted straight from David Lipsky’s book of interviews with Wallace, Although Of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself, which was published in 2010. Almost all of the dialogue spoken by Segel and Eisenberg is in fact faithfully excerpted from it—yet the film misses something the book captures. It may be that it’s much more difficult to convey the sprawling dimensions of loneliness in a dialogue-driven movie than in writing. In Lipsky’s book, Wallace’s loneliness rings through his extemporaneous, linguistically convoluted and brilliant self-assessments: “I think being shy basically means being self-absorbed to the extent that it makes it difficult to be around other people,” he tells Lipsky within a day of meeting him. “For instance, if I’m hanging out with you, I can’t even tell whether I like you or not, because I’m too worried about whether you like me. It’s stressful and unpleasant or whatever.” And in his square-bracketed commentary on Wallace’s answers in the book, Lipsky emerges as an intuitive, sympathetic listener: “That word, ‘lonely’, which he’ll use a lot.”

When Segel gives the same speech about being shy in the movie, what you see is a demonstration of Wallace’s ever-ready intelligence and its transfixing power in conversation, rather a man who’s caught in perpetual conflict with himself. Conveying that intelligence is itself quite an achievement, and Segel, who made his career playing goofs in rom-coms, gives a brilliantly convincing performance of Wallace as a slouchy guy, living alone with his dogs and mountains of books. But the film isn’t good at making us see Wallace experiencing any of the ideas he talks about. We never see, for instance, other characters sharing a moment of connection that Wallace feels he can’t himself make. And the film is shot unimaginatively. If loneliness on screen requires cold, Resnais-like vistas, in the End of the Tour we get claustrophobic shots of two men in a car, two men on a plane, two men on a couch. When we see landscapes, they’re almost symbolically American: a freeway, or a gas station on the edge of a snowy field.