What’s David Foster Wallace Doing in a Bromance Movie?

These questions and details are lifted straight from David Lipsky’s book of interviews with Wallace, Although Of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself, which was published in 2010. Almost all of the dialogue spoken by Segel and Eisenberg is in fact faithfully excerpted from it—yet the film misses something the book captures. It may be that it’s much more difficult to convey the sprawling dimensions of loneliness in a dialogue-driven movie than in writing. In Lipsky’s book, Wallace’s loneliness rings through his extemporaneous, linguistically convoluted and brilliant self-assessments: “I think being shy basically means being self-absorbed to the extent that it makes it difficult to be around other people,” he tells Lipsky within a day of meeting him. “For instance, if I’m hanging out with you, I can’t even tell whether I like you or not, because I’m too worried about whether you like me. It’s stressful and unpleasant or whatever.” And in his square-bracketed commentary on Wallace’s answers in the book, Lipsky emerges as an intuitive, sympathetic listener: “That word, ‘lonely’, which he’ll use a lot.”

When Segel gives the same speech about being shy in the movie, what you see is a demonstration of Wallace’s ever-ready intelligence and its transfixing power in conversation, rather a man who’s caught in perpetual conflict with himself. Conveying that intelligence is itself quite an achievement, and Segel, who made his career playing goofs in rom-coms, gives a brilliantly convincing performance of Wallace as a slouchy guy, living alone with his dogs and mountains of books. But the film isn’t good at making us see Wallace experiencing any of the ideas he talks about. We never see, for instance, other characters sharing a moment of connection that Wallace feels he can’t himself make. And the film is shot unimaginatively. If loneliness on screen requires cold, Resnais-like vistas, in the End of the Tour we get claustrophobic shots of two men in a car, two men on a plane, two men on a couch. When we see landscapes, they’re almost symbolically American: a freeway, or a gas station on the edge of a snowy field.

The End of the Tour’s emotional center is Lipsky. This world of close-ups is a fan’s dream. His fascination with Wallace, and his somewhat unhealthy and unrealistic rivalry with him, gives the film energy despite its visual blandness. Lipsky remembers Wallace’s quip about cigarettes—“brothers of the lung!” he calls them—and a few days later he tries a similar joke. “That sounds like something Dave would say,” a friend comments, to Lipsky’s delight and Wallace’s irritation. Those tensions escalate when Wallace tells him to stop hitting on his ex-girlfriend, a trust-shattering moment that serves as the film’s climax. One of the only truly haunting shots in the movie shows Lipsky and Wallace in their seats at a movie theater. As the whole audience gazes ahead, the camera lingers on Lipsky, who is staring at Wallace, seeing how long he can observe his subject without being noticed.