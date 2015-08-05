Heading into the Republican primary debates, Donald Trump finds himself in the anomalous position as the frontrunner who still isn’t taken seriously as a candidate. Despite the fact that all recent polling shows Trump well ahead of the pack, many leading outlets refuse to treat the billionaire real estate developer as anything other than an obnoxious clown. The Huffington Post famously announced that they would cover Trump only as “entertainment” news and not as politics. “Trump's campaign is a sideshow,” Huffington Post editors Ryan Grim and Danny Shea declared. “We won't take the bait. If you are interested in what The Donald has to say, you'll find it next to our stories on the Kardashians and The Bachelorette.” Other venues haven’t gone so far, but there is a persistent tendency to dismiss Trump as an entertainer rather than a politician. Yet upon inspection, there is no credible case for seeing Trump as qualitatively different than the other GOP candidates.

At the end of July, Nate Silver, founder of the number-crunching site FiveThirtyEight, made a compelling argument for dismissing Trump. “Donald Trump is not all that popular with Republican voters,” Silver argued. “Sure, he’s in first place in many polls. But Trump is near the back of the pack by another important measure.” The apparent Achilles’ heel: “Trump’s favorability ratings among Republicans are barely better than break-even: 47 percent favorable and 43 percent unfavorable. Among the 17 Republican candidates, Trump’s net favorable rating, +4, ranks 13th, ahead of only Chris Christie, Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham and George Pataki.” By this account, Trump’s frontrunner status was a façade, hiding his low ceiling on his support—one he would hit the moment the GOP field thinned.

While Silver’s arguments made sense, he discounted the possibility that Trump’s favorability ratings could radically improve. That’s exactly what seems to be happening, at least according to one polling company. Monmouth has been tracking Trump’s favorability from April to July. During that period, opinion on Trump started at a -28 percent net approval and leaped to a +17 percent net approval. A new poll conducted by Fox News, the host of Thursday's debate, shows that 56 percent of Republicans said they either "would" or "might" vote for Trump, putting him well ahead of the next candidate, Jeb Bush, at 49 percent. And a new Bloomberg poll found that Trump was the first or second choice of 29 percent of Republican voters, ahead of Bush's 19 percent.

Simply by the polling, Trump’s campaign can’t be sniffed at as a flash in the pan with no hope of growing his support. That may eventually turn out to be true, but let's leave that to the voters—or, at least, the poll respondents—and not the media.