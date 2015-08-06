Only two candidates, Senator Lindsey Graham and George Pataki, in the second-tier Republican presidential debate on Thursday have accepted that climate change is real and man-made. That doesn't necessarily mean they support policies to mitigate the problem, and Graham even managed to use a question about climate change to push his hawkish foreign policy.

"You worked with Democrats and President Obama when it came to climate change—something you know is extremely unpopular with conservative Republicans," Bill Hemmer asked. “How can they trust you based on that record?”

“You can trust me to do the following: that when I get on the stage with Hillary Clinton, we won't be debating about the science," Graham replied. "We will be debating about the solutions. In her world, cap-and-trade would dominate. That will destroy the economy in the name of helping the environment. In my world, we would focus on energy independence and a clean environment.”

Graham’s soundbyte might sound promising to environmentalists—if you ignore his dig at cap-and-trade—until he gets to his main point. “When it comes to fossil fuels, we’re going to find more here and use less,” he continued. “Over time we’re going to become energy independent. I am tired of sending $300 billion overseas to buy oil from people who hate our guts.”