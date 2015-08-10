The development of a military foodstuff is a lengthy process, but once achieved, it can enter the commercial market very quickly. Consider the energy bar: In the 1890s, the military attempted to make use of a portable indigenous North American mixture called pemmican—minced meat and corn mixed with animal fat—which was so unpalatable it left soldiers begging camping parties for food. By World War I, it was thought that chocolate could serve as a good, high-energy substitute. But the military required a bar that was not too sweet—if tasted too good, soldiers would eat supplies too quickly—and that wouldn’t melt too easily.

As with most developments in processed food, World War II was a breakthrough. In 1937, Colonel Paul Logan, the head of the Subsistence School at the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, began looking for a company “foolhardy enough to take on stripping the pleasure from one of humankind’s most seductive foods.” The company he found was Hershey. “Now the nation’s largest chocolate factory,” Hershey “jumped at the opportunity—being part of the rations supply chain would mean its sugar-gluttonous manufacturing line would never be subject to wartime restrictions again [as they had during World War I].” The resulting Logan bar, better known as the D ration, was a huge success. It was pressed into service during every U.S. military engagement until the Gulf War. The combination of protein, grains, and chocolate would be recognized in more palatable forms by consumers reaching for a Luna Bar today.

The development of such foods was vital during World War II, when the army suddenly had an unprecedented number of troops to feed. The Quartermasters Corps, which is tasked with feeding the U.S. armed forces, went from providing three meals per day for 400,000 troops to nearly 12 million. This was, as Salcedo dubs it, the “Big Bang” of the universe of processed foods. Thus began the hunt for extended-life bread, preserved meat that didn’t make people retch, and packaging that could be both light and durable. After struggling to feed the frontlines during the war, the Department of Defense was determined to be better prepared in the future. At the same time, luminaries of the military’s wartime processed food program moved into the private sector.

Since 1980, the Stevenson-Wydler Technology Innovation Act has made transferring military research on food science to the private sector a central mandate rather than a byproduct of work done at the Natick Center, allowing a thousand foodstuffs to bloom. These partnerships develop under the usual flood of bureaucratic acronyms: Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAS) and the Orwellianly vague Other Transactions. “When companies work with the army’s subsistence department,” Salcedo explains, “they get the chance to dominate the market when new products based on it come shooting out of the pipeline,” either because they are granted “an exclusive patent or a head start on a breakthrough processing or packaging technology.” And the military, in turn, is assured of being able to mobilize and feed a large number of troops in an emergency. Should the need arise, the power of the U.S. processed food industry could be set to feeding an army.

A look into the food world’s DARPA is tantalizing, but, in Salcedo’s telling, it often becomes buried in lackluster histories and tedious scientific descriptions. Although at times Salcedo succinctly sums up the scientific intricacies of, say, Saran wrap, she more often gets bogged down in details that are neither illuminating nor totally comprehensible to the casual reader. Yet her book draws attention to some of the dangers of embracing convenient technologies without a full view of their long-term implications. Of plastic packaging, she writes: “A diet loaded with plasticizers may be an acceptable risk for soldiers, for whom the ability to throw a squishy package into a bursting backpack and tear into it on a moment’s notice is a true advantage, but maybe not for the rest of us.”