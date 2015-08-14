The American West, parched for years, is now experiencing an exceptional outbreak of wildfires. The infernos are currently raging across 740,000 acres in 11 states, and 13,000 firefighters are spread just as widely to try to combat the blazes. For the first time in recent memory, the U.S. Forest Service has called in firefighters from all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The Interior Department also raised the National Preparedness Level to 5 this week, signifying the highest-possible level of resources committed to battling severe conditions.

“It’s been busier,” U.S. Forest Service spokesman Stanton Florea told the New Republic on Friday. “Our response is just based on the amount of fire activity we have. We’ve had four years of drought and so forests are very dry.” Both the drought and invasive insects like the bark beetle have led to a lot of dying brush and trees—more than twice the acreage of California forests was dead or dying in 2014 compared to 2013.

Not only does this create ideal conditions for fires to advance, but it causes wildfire season to last much longer. The peak of wildfire season usually extends from the late summer to the fall, but earlier fires are increasingly common. This year, California has seen an “unusual increase in wildfires during the winter months,” according to the state’s fire agency. Florea said the state has seen about 400 more wildfires, covering about 70,000 more acres, compared to this point last summer. In Washington and Oregon, as well, there were already more than 300 wildfires by June, compared to 200 for the same period the year before, the Associated Press reported.

Currently, California is battling more than a dozen major fires, the most dangerous being the Jerusalem fire threatening rural communities in the north. In the last days of July alone, a few dry thunderstorms caused 13,000 lightning strikes, which sparked more than 260 fires on National Forest lands. California in the past has sent firefighters to states like Alaska and Washington to battle fires. Getting help in return isn’t unusual, Florea said. “We go where the highest priority is.” At the same time, crews are battling a 218,000-acre behemoth in Idaho. As the call this week to all 50 states shows, resources are being stretched to the max.