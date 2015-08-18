The New York Times recently described Carly Fiorina, the only woman among 17 Republican candidates for president, as the GOP's "weapon against the 'war on women' charge." The Times is right: She’s a Trojan horse. Fiorina, who has surged in the polls since her well-received debate performance, presents herself as a candidate Republican women can get behind—especially as Donald Trump increasingly alienates them. But if she made it to the White House, she would enact a conservative agenda that is bad for women and bad for families.

Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packard CEO, is a dream come true to the GOP. In her, the party has found an antidote to Hillary Clinton: a conservative woman who scoffs at the very idea of “women’s issues,” and who believes the war on women is nothing more than a false political narrative cooked up by Democrats. She took on Trump in the wake of his sexist attacks on Fox News' Megyn Kelly, a move that served her and her party well: It deflected attention from the candidates’ anti-abortion debate remarks (such as Governor Scott Walker’s refusal to say whether he supports an abortion-ban exception for mothers whose lives are at risk), and did damage to the unwelcome candidate dominating the GOP field.

It’s not surprising that conservatives are embracing Fiorina. In 2012, the GOP lost the unmarried women’s vote by 36 points; in the party’s election post-mortem, strategists recommended that candidates use female spokespeople to better communicate the GOP’s policies. They also advised making a better effort to listen to female voters, to push back against the Democratic “rhetoric against the 'so-called War on Women,'" and to use Women’s History Month to “remind voters of the Republican’s Party historical role in advancing the women’s rights movement.” But as we saw from the recent conservative excoriation of Planned Parenthood—led in part by GOP Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Diane Black—the messengers look (a bit) different but the message is still the same.

Fiorina may be able to unite conservative women by hewing to the party line on social and economic issues, but she’s unlikely to make inroads with low-income women, women of color, young women, and immigrant women. She is in favor of shutting down the government in order to defund Planned Parenthood. She is opposed to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to the law’s provision that guarantees no-cost coverage of contraception. She opposes raising the minimum wage, mandating paid family leave, and enacting legislation that would close the gender pay gap. Democratic politicians didn’t fabricate these issues to advance their own case. Voters know these issues are the bedrock of their health and economic wellbeing, and the GOP is hoping to convince them otherwise.