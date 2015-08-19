Next month marks four years since Occupy Wall Street tumbled onto parks and town squares and onto the American consciousness. The dream of 99 percent solidarity was birthed by the euphemistically labeled Great Recession: housing fraud and foreclosures, mass unemployment, and the bank bailouts that made clear who’s boss. But for a short time in Manhattan’s Zuccotti Park, dozens, hundreds, and then thousands of people left behind all the bosses they knew, opting instead to imagine a more democratic, horizontal society. It’s the same flat, “leaderless” structure we’ve since seen in the Fight for $15 and, more recently, Black Lives Matter, movements that have responded to lethal institutional failures.

The success of these leaderless campaigns—in steering the public discourse and winning criminal justice reform, deferred action for undocumented immigrants, and increased minimum wages—has made the establishment nervous. “Crises of leadership are the order of the day at the beginning of the twenty-first century,” writes Elizabeth C. Samet in her introduction to a new Norton anthology, Leadership: Essential Writings by Our Greatest Thinkers. “[O]ur institutions seem to be in serial meltdown,” she observes, yet we blithely indulge in our “addiction to the twenty-four-hour news cycle, multiple information streams, and constant simulation.” Rather than feeding on this crisis, we must slow down, read, and think.

Samet, an English professor at West Point since 1997, has become something of a leadership theorist. Her three previous books consider the making of leaders and the profound consequences of their authority in military and civilian life. In No Man’s Land: Preparing for War and Peace in Post-9/11 America (2014) and Soldier’s Heart: Reading Literature Through Peace and War at West Point (2007), she reflects on the power of the humanities to train and challenge “future leaders”—her young students, some of whom never return from war. She is aggrieved by the seemingly perpetual conflicts that claim their lives, yet her idea of leadership cannot abide rebellion. The same goes for her earlier, academic volume, Willing Obedience: Citizens, Soldiers, and the Progress of Consent in America, 1776–1898 (2004), an intellectual history of submission to authority in our young, experimental state. Here, too, her conceptual framework is rigid: elite leaders versus proletarian followers.

Her chosen excerpts and annotations leave prevailing notions in tact: Leaders have titles and sit atop hierarchies.

Unlike a binder-thumping lieutenant or a slick, Chiclet-teethed motivational speaker, however, Samet believes in training leaders through “the work that serious literature compels a reader to perform.” The book comprises an erudite scan of fiction, journalism, speeches, anthropology, scripture, letters, songs, and the occasional poem organized under such weighty headings as “Cultivating Trust,” “Learning from Failure,” and “Disciplining Desire” and in shorter groupings focused on characteristics—persuasiveness, concentration, knowing when to wait—no leader can do without. Michel de Montaigne’s essay “Of Cannibals” (1580), for example, is chosen to illustrate a good leader’s perspicacity. The text analyzes a Brazilian tribe’s ritual violence, then holds a mirror to the French: “I am not sorry that we notice the barbarous horror of such acts, but I am heartily sorry that, judging their faults rightly, we should be so blind to our own.”