Clinton later emphasized that at the time of the Violent Crime and Law Enforcement Act’s passing in 1994, a “very serious crime wave” had gripped the nation, and that she and President Clinton were, at the time, “responding to the very real concerns of people in the communities themselves.” She applauded what Black Lives Matter is doing, encouraged them to keep pressuring her and her fellow politicians, and offered to work with them on developing a comprehensive plan.

Jones, the founder of Black Lives Matter's Worcester, Massachusetts chapter, responded to that in an unflinching manner that should redefine how we talk about racial justice policy in the 2016 campaign. He wanted to ensure that it wasn’t just the policy Clinton knew she had wrong, but the instinct to react to things like crime waves with policy that has discriminatory consequences that are foreseeable. “I think that a huge part of what you haven't said is that you have offered a recognition that mass incarceration has not worked, and that it is an unfortunate consequence of government practices that just didn't work,” said Jones.

He drove home that the problem isn’t necessarily a lack of policies to mitigate structural racism, but that U.S. public policy was and remains inescapably flawed with regards to race. “America's first drug is free black labor, and turning black bodies into profit,” Jones said, “and the mass incarceration system mirrors an awful lot like the prison plantation system. It’s a similar thread, and until someone takes that message and speaks that truth to white people in this country so that we can actually take on anti-blackness as a founding problem in this country, I don't believe that there is going to be a solution.”

This is may sound pessimistic, but Jones speaks to a fundamental truth too often ignored in our political discussions, one that should seem obvious as we use the term “structural racism.” The American experiment is racially defective, which happens when its foundation was largely built upon the subjugation, rape, abuse, exploitation, murder, and forced servitude of kidnapped Africans and their descendants. The notion that this kind of system needs to be rebooted may sound radical, but it's hardly new. W.E.B. DuBois, writing in his 1935 essay Black Reconstruction, argued that the American political system itself had been made provably better with racial equality during Reconstruction, but that revisionist history emphasized white dominion over newly freed black slaves. In other words, it was codified into our history. And the negative effects aren't limited to black folks or other people of color today; systemic bias and discrimination makes white lives matter less, too. Racism is endemic to America, but it is also its undoing.

In my earlier call for policies from each candidate to address structural racism, I failed to properly acknowledge that even supposedly good policy can have consequences adverse to black populations, even if unintended. That’s what the Clintons thought they had in that 1994 law: a good policy. While not quite apologizing for the law, Hillary made it clear to the activists that that particular road to mass incarceration hell was indeed paved with the best of intentions, and in fact was a response to community demand. Not only do candidates in this presidential race, Democrats and Republicans alike, need to present serious racial-justice policies, but they also need to consider the possibility of unintended consequences.