Led by Black Lives Matter Boston founder Daunasia Yancey, the activists went to the event with intention of staging a protest similar to the disruption of a Netroots Nation event featuring two Democratic hopefuls, former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley and current U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. O'Malley subsequently released a criminal justice reform plan that responded to many of the protesters' concerns. But Sanders was interrupted again on Saturday at an event in Seattle. Sanders's supporters have been vocal in print and online articles, as well as social media, about their consternation that their candidate, a vocal supporter of civil rights for decades, was the target of Black Lives Matter protests. Many openly wondered why Clinton was not herself a target. Activists and journalists, including me, have defended the protests.

When they arrived at today’s Clinton event, which focused on substance abuse and the heroin epidemic, after first sharing their talking points and questions exclusively with the New Republic, the activists found the entrances closed by U.S. Secret Service who said the venue was at capacity. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who was in contact with the five activists, later told the New Republic that the activists were eventually let into an “overflow room.” Following the event, Clinton met with the group for about 15 minutes in a private meeting that they claim turned contentious at times, and featured Clinton giving unsolicited advice for the direction of the movement.

The group's remarks and questions varied a bit from the script they prepared, which focused on criminal justice policies Clinton had supported while her husband was president, but not in tone. "I asked specifically about her and her family's involvement in the War on Drugs at home and abroad, and the implications that has had on communities of color and especially black people in terms of white supremacist violence," Yancey told me in an interview after the meeting. "And I wanted to know how she felt about her involvement in those processes.”

Asked whether Clinton actually proposed policies in the meeting, Jones said, "Not that I recall, no. In fact, I know that she didn’t because she was projecting that what the Black Lives Matter movement needs to do is X,Y, and Z—to which we pushed back [to say] that it is not her place to tell the Black Lives Matter movement or black people what to do, and that the real work doesn’t lie in the victim-blaming that that implies. And that was a rift in the conversation." Jones said that the meeting concluded without any aggression, and that the meeting was "respectful."

As first lady, Clinton lobbied on behalf of her husband's tough-on-crime stance, telling a gathering of female police officers in 1994 that a pending crime bill would "make a difference in your lives as police officers and in the lives of the communities you serve." In The New Jim Crow, author Michelle Alexander cites sentencing policies passed during the Clinton administration as playing a decisive role in the explosion of the U.S. prison population.