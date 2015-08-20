Jared Fogle, the former Subway sandwiches spokesman, appeared in an Indianapolis court Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography and paying to have sex with underage girls. As part of a plea bargain, Fogle will pay $1.4 million dollars—$100,000 to each of his 14 victims, whom prosecutor Steven DeBrota described as “now adults in desperate straits.” The money, DeBrota explained, will help Fogle’s victims pay for education, medical treatment, and counseling.

The payout's aims are not unlike those of VOCA, the 1984 Victims of Crime Act which funnels perpetrators’ bail bonds, penalty fees, and criminal fines into grants for victims’ services organizations. And it echoes the logic that brought VOCA into being in the first place: Victims lose something in the process of victimization, and they should not be forced to compensate for that loss themselves. But VOCA and court-determined payouts like Fogle's aren't nearly sufficient to address the long-term ramifications of victimization, especially in cases of sexual assault.

Along with the immediate physical and psychological issues stemming from the sexual assault, many victims are left with ongoing disorders that put them at risk for further complications down the line. Among the most concerning of all is the tendency for victims of sexual assault to turn to substance abuse in the months and years following their victimization. A 1997 study found that victims of sexual assault are three to ten times more likely than non-victims to struggle with substance abuse. A 1992 study found victims of rape are 26 times more likely to have two or more problems related to substance abuse, such as trouble at work, school, in relationships, or with the police.

The risk of succumbing to substance abuse as a result of sexual assault varies somewhat by demographic, with some groups in greater danger than others. Black women are already at greater risk of being sexually assaulted than their white female counterparts, but two studies illuminate the long-term consequences of their high-risk status as well. Consider this 2013 study that found that black women are more likely to develop substance abuse problems following a sexual assault than members of other racial demographics, and this 2010 study of black female survivors which suggested lower-income black women are at an even higher risk of developing substance abuse issues than the remainder of their cohort. Men and boys also suffer the ongoing impacts of sexual assault when it comes to sexual abuse: One study found that 80 percent of male victims of sexual assault battled alcoholism as adults, compared with 11 percent of male non-victims. The likelihood that a person will struggle with addiction differs, therefore, depending on his or her life situation. But the tendency of sexual assault to lead to substance abuse is something of a grim constant across the board.