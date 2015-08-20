Comedian Tig Notaro’s delivery style is dry and flat. The funny in her standup is often in the silence after and between her statements, her long pauses allowing the audience to catch up to the joke, as it is in the words she’s actually said. Case in point? When she opened a set in Los Angeles three years ago by saying, “Good evening. Hello. I have cancer. How are you?” Her audience at the Largo laughed because they weren’t sure if they were supposed to, if the pause after those words was Notaro giving them time to get the joke, if that was a joke at all. It wasn’t.

Notaro’s set was her way of coming to terms with her cancer diagnosis. “My life had fallen apart so quickly,” she said in the recently released Netflix documentary Tig of her set that night. “I had assumed I was going to die.” She did not. The buzz from that set spread quickly, praise and support pouring in from all corners of the comedy world. The recording of her set was released a few months later by Louis C.K. under the title Live—the verb, not the adjective.

This weekend, she will star in her own HBO standup special, Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted—during which she removes her top, revealing her scars from the double mastectomy that removed all of the cancer from her body. Going topless served two points. “It was a way to be able to make a statement about cancer,” Notaro told me in an interview. “It is a big deal.” At the same time, the topic of the comedy she’s delivering while topless isn’t cancer-centric. “My point with taking my shirt off and telling jokes that have nothing to do with cancer,” Notaro says, “is to say that it's okay, having scars is not a big deal, my body healed and that's all that it is.”

Notaro doing standup topless is also a personal victory for her. “When I was on the gurney and being rolled into the operating room,” she said, “I was realizing that it was the first time that I got in touch with the fact that I actually liked my body.” After surgery, “it took me a long time to look down at my body, to see the scars, and see that I don't have nipples or boobs. I'm just a completely different body.” She says simply, “It just took a while coming to terms with things.” This weekend’s HBO special is a testament that to terms she has come.