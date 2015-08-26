Tampa also recently topped the list of a report from RMS, a company that quantifies risk for insurers, for having the greatest risk of major economic losses from a 100-year storm (1 in 80 odds in a given year) higher than the risk in Miami (1 in 125), New York (1 in 200), and New Orleans (1 in 440).

Climate change only compounds the risks that Tampa and other coastal cities already face. Hurricanes' greatest threat isn't wind, but storm surge—a wall of water that can sometimes reach two-dozen feet high. “The same surge riding already on an already elevated sea surge is going to do more damage,” Emanuel said. “That’s what happened to [Superstorm] Sandy,” which was one foot higher than it would have been a century ago.

There are a few things these cities should be doing, starting with flood-proofing homes. Low-lying areas that have faced recent heavy flooding, like Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2008, have pursued programs to encourage people to elevate homes. Programs that buy homes from residents may be necessary in areas where it's impossible, or too costly, to elevate them. Kunreuther named a program he helped craft: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s initiative to buy homes in flood-prone parts of New York City's Staten Island. Of course, these are all expensive measures that, for many Americans, would require government funds.

Sometimes elevating homes isn't enough. Tampa would need to elevate most of its city, since most of its roads and bridges were built below sea level. And in time, the city won't only be flooded by hurricanes. A 2014 report from the Union of Concerned Scientists found that "extensive flooding" will be a common occurence for the St. Petersburg-Tampa area by mid-century, due to sea level rise. For other parts of Florida, the main concern in an emergency is evacuation: the Florida Keys, a small chain of islands off the southern tip of the state, may have a small population to evacuate, but there is only a single two-lane bridge to get to the mainland. As for the levees that hold the ocean back across 37 states, ThinkProgress’ Josh Israel reported that of 2,500 levee systems, 425 were in unacceptable condition and another 1,000 in “minimally acceptable” condition—earning a D-minus grade from American Society of Civil Engineers report card on infrastructure in 2013. The National Committee on Levee Safety says the aging system needs $100 billion in repairs and upgrades.

There's debate over whether even New Orleans’ new levee system can withstand a historic storm. The term “100-year storm” is misleading in that sense, since it just means a storm that has 1 percent chance of striking in a given year. It can strike two years in a row, or after 150 years. "Most folks feel like a major city like New Orleans, a major urban center with economic resources, probably should have 400- or 500- standard of protection," coastal sustainability scientist John Lopez told Huffington Post’s Kate Sheppard, meaning a levee that can fight a more severe storm that has up to 0.2 percent chance of occurring in a year.