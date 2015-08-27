The tragic deaths of WDBJ journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward on Wednesday morning were unusual in only one respect: that the fatal shooting was broadcast on live TV and videotaped by the gunman.

In every other way, the Virginia shooting was one of America’s all-too-familiar acts of gun violence, so common that they rarely make national news. In the last 72 hours, 77 people (and counting) died by firearm. Gun deaths are expected to surpass automobile deaths for the first time this year. The banality of gun violence: it’s so pervasive it’s invisible.

Because of the unique way the Virginia shooting played out on social media, it has rightly received widespread coverage and reignited the national conversation on gun control (a conversation held last month, and the month before). But Parker and Ward are just two of the many victims of gun violence.

Though workplace shootings are rare, it’s common for homicide victims to know their assailants like Parker and Ward did. According to a 2011 FBI report, 54.3 percent of victims knew their killer. A study by the Violence Policy Center found that 93 percent of female victims knew their male assailants. A coworker, partner, friend, family member, or neighbor can be a greater threat than a lone gunman.