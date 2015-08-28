Perry is no stranger to creating characters who supplant, rather than compliment, one another. In his previous feature, Listen Up Philip (2014), a young novelist becomes destructively self-centered following some marginal success. He’s taken in by a much older literary behemoth, reminiscent of Philip Roth, who offers him his country house as a writing retreat. There the two tangle in a cage-match of authorial pretensions until they’ve bloodied just about everyone who’s ever loved them, except one another. “I’m glad he’s replaced himself with a younger surrogate for forlorn moping,” the great American novelist’s twenty-something daughter tells Philip, bitingly.

Whereas in Philip everything was communicated directly through caustic language and skeptical stares, In Queen the story is told with floodlights, mascara-webbed eyes, and empty rooms. In Perry’s multi-storied house of mirroring the women steal long, significant glances form one another. In one scene we see Catherine staring at Ginny’s reflection through a foggy living-room window, before walking back toward her. In another scene, later on, the camera pans out from a shot of Ginny reading on her couch to reveal Catherine surveilling her in secrecy from the porch. The camera often rests on a close-up of one of the women’s faces, so that only the expression on it, and perhaps a bit of dialogue, discloses the subject of her attention. The film gets bogged down in the claustrophobia of cheap signification. The imagery reminds the audience incessantly that in relationships transparency is often a double-edged sword—the more we are seen, the greater the danger that we will be seen how others want to see us.

This may have been exactly the kind of film that Perry set out to make—not a dazzling art-house experience but a highly thematized and tense psychic trip. “This isn’t some sprawling dialogue-driven thing,” Perry told Indiewire at the Berlin International Film Festival, “It does not live in the real world. You don’t know these people. They don’t live next door to you. These people live in the movies.” He cites timeless scary movies like Carnival of Souls and Let’s Scare Jessica To Death as influences. “I don’t have highbrow illusions about what I’m doing,” he said.

If Queen is a wallowing take on a campy horror film, then its men are at once the villains and the unwitting victims you never get attached to, because you know they’ll be the first to die. Catherine and Ginny seem to exist on a different astral plane from the men they’re involved with. These are the men who either abandon them, in the case of Catherine, or force them to wander in an emotional wasteland, as with Ginny. James and Rich (Ginny’s perpetual summer fling) are both late-twenties-to-early-thirties white dudes with relatively fit bodies and pleasing faces. They wear V-necks and eat celery. They are played as archetypes of the insensitive yet inoffensive male monster—their chill demeanor masking a greater need to never be challenged or wrong.

Queen is as much as is about the bitterness of women as it is about the cruelty of men.

For instance, in one of the strongest scenes in the movie, one of those flashbacks, we see Catherine and Ginny arguing over which of them is the least pathetic. The bemused men watch silently until they eventually recuse themselves from the conversation, muttering dishonestly that they’re “tired.” Later on in the film Rich becomes Catherine’s psychic torturer, taking immense pleasure in poking and prodding her failures. “You’re a real fucking spoiled bitch, you know that? You ain’t shit because of who your father was,” he tells her.