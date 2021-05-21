The Supreme Court's Power

To anyone who is satisfied with the present system of judicial review of legislation, we recommend a careful study of the opinions of the members of the Supreme Court who dissented from the recent decision sustaining the Adamson law. They express, with unusual candor, the grounds on which four of the nine members of the court were willing to annul a statute which a large majority of Congress had deemed essential to public safety. That they express the views of justices who happen in this case to be in the minority does not lessen their importance. Only two weeks before, the same court, again by a five to four decision, had sustained the Washington workmen's compensation and state insurance law; but two of the members who were of the majority in the Adamson law case dissented in the Compensation case. Only three members of the court. Justices Holmes, Brandeis, and Clark, voted to sustain both laws. Six members considered at least one of these pieces of social legislation a violation of due process of law.

The dissenting opinion of Mr. Justice Day is the more interesting because it is the view of a man who has generally been aligned with the more liberal wing of the Supreme Court, and whose attitude toward social legislation has been sympathetic. Mr. Justice Day conceded that Congress could constitutionally pass a wage law." I am not prepared to deny to Congress, in view of its constitutional authority to regulate commerce among the states, the right to fix by lawful enactment the wages to be paid to those engaged in such commerce in the operation of trains carrying passengers and freight. While the railroads of the country are privately owned, they are engaged in a public service, and because of that fact are subject in a large measure to governmental control." He dissented because he conceived that Congress had not sufficiently investigated and deliberated, because its judgment in the controversy was rendered without the information requisite to a just decision." Inherently, such legislation requires that investigation and deliberation shall precede action." There should be opportunity to be heard, and an adjudication based on a full consideration of the interests of carriers, of employees, and of the public.

Conceding, for the sake of argument, the truth of this criticism of the way in which the Adamson law was enacted, does it not involve an extraordinary conception of the function of a judiciary in a democratic republic? Is it any of the court's affair whether Congress deliberates briefly or at length, whether it acts on full information or on inspiration? Mr. Justice Day's opinion involves the dangerous fallacy of looking on the settlement of a wage dispute as a purely judicial function, a more or less mechanical search for a discoverable truth, an adjudication of what a cognizable standard of justice requires. It attributes to Congress the functions and the limitations of a court, which can act only on evidence legally before it and after hearing and argument. That as able and progressive a mind as that of Mr. Justice Day should apply this judicial standard to Congress is amazing. For plainly what is a just wage is not a judicial question. Essentially, it is a political question, even though its details may be susceptible of judicial adjustment. And Congress is not expected to treat it judicially, as a court decides a controversy between two litigants. Congress is composed of men elected because they hold certain convictions, certain predisposed and proclaimed views of public policy. It is of the very essence of democracy that these views should guide them to a decision.