The Court Sees a New Light

American constitutional law has first and last undergone a number of revolutions, but none so radical, so swift, so altogether dramatic as that witnessed by the term of Court just ended. I have in mind only the results so far recorded in actual decisions; when the logical possibilities for the future of these holdings are considered, the impression left is, of course, still more striking.

A year ago minimum-wage legislation, even for women, still rested under the ban of the Court, the national government was for the most part without authority over the employer-employee relation in the industrial field, and social security was at best highly suspect on constitutional grounds. Today the truth contradicts each one of these statements. More than that, the tone of the Court has altered vastly in a twelvemonth. Last spring, following the slaughter of the AAA and "the little NIRA," the Chief Justice jauntily proclaimed in his American Law Institute address, "I have to announce that the Supreme Court still functions," and at about the same time six of the nine Justices joined in the case of Jones v. the SEC in an opinion which sets an all-time high for judicial arrogance. These lapses from good sense and good taste would not today be repeated.

The Court first gave arresting notice of its change of mind when, on March 29, it sustained a minimum-wage statute of the state of Washington, and at the same time explicitly overruled its decision of 1923 in Adkins v. the Children's Hospital, which it had reaffirmed so recently as June, 1936. The new Court was the outcome of the defection of Mr. Justice Roberts from the Sutherland-VanDevanter-McReynolds-Butler combination, and the Chief Justice was its spokesman. While his opinion cites "the economic conditions which have supervened" since the Adkins case was decided, it also quotes with warm approval the views of the dissenters in that case. "We think," the opinion reads, "that the views thus expressed are sound and that the decision in the Adkins case was a departure from the true application of the principles governing the regulation by the state of employer and employee." But the decision more than recovers lost ground, since much of its reasoning goes to establish the constitutionality oi minimum-wage legislation for all workers. Thus the Court pointed out that it was no objection to the act before it that it did not cover the entire field oi possible legislation. It also cited the history of hour legislation, which underwent a like expansion. In the Chief Justice's words, "Liberty in each of its phases has its history and connotation. But the liberty safeguarded is liberty in a social organization which requires the protection of law against the evils which menace the health, safety, morals and welfare of the people." In the face -of these words it becomes impossible to contend that difference in sex sets up an absolute barrier to governmental regulation of wages.