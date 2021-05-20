That Living Constitution

Once more a Supreme Court majority has manned the breach and turned back the legislative hosts who would encroach upon the privacy of business. In the Tyson theater-ticket case two years ago the line of present policy was laid down quite clearly. The right to regulate the fees of ticket brokers was then denied to the New York legislature. In the present case, Ribnik vs. McBride, the power to limit the fees of an employment agent is denied to the legislature of New Jersey.

A few years ago, when the business of insuring against fire was brought within the category of those businesses which are so "affected with a public interest" as to make them regulable, it seemed that the Court might easily go on extending this classification to other employments hitherto regarded as private. The Tyson case reversed the trend. Ribnik vs. McBride confirms the reversal. Implied in these decisions are public policies more significant than appears on the surface. With our official theory - that competition exists in business, and that, by its nice balance of conflicting forces, it protects all interests - gradually going to pot, many theorists have discerned in the common law phrase "affected with a public interest" a way of protecting a public all too defenseless against powerful business organizations. If, as competition disappeared in one area after another of industry, public regulations - of the state, if not of the federal government, for another intricate legal tangle is involved here - could gently and gradually be inserted, the evolution of industrial technique might be faced with more equanimity.

The stiffer legal minds of the Supreme Court either still describe industry to themselves in the terms of Adam Smith, or they possess a faith in the benevolence of modern business which we cannot share. Neither the Tyson case nor the present one involved important regulations, but their dicta have consequences which reach across the whole field of industrial policy. They bar the way, as definitely and finally as the Supreme Court can, to encroachments by any governmental regulating power on the field of what has hitherto been regarded as private business. Controls concomitant with the evolution of business are made impossible. The letter, not the spirit of the COnstitution dominates these latest opinions. Professor McBain's recent characterization of the Constitution as a living instrument is made to seem somewhat idealistic; it would seem necessary to admit that at least a temporary setback to constitutional growth has been sustained. The injury will not be healed until some important change in personnel occurs.