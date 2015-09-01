What we have, then, is a handful of well-educated, highly skilled office workers, many of whom come from upper-class backgrounds to begin with, banding together to improve a set of labor conditions that even they will admit are generally favorable. No one could conflate that with a grassroots uprising, but it’s possible that dismissing digital media unionization offhand for not being sufficiently blue collar or widespread misses the point. The image many Americans have of the coal-stained picket-liner hasn’t been representative of the labor movement for several decades, to the extent it ever was. And digital media unions may be valuable precisely because of the elite status of their members.

To some, it certainly will be tempting to look at these young, tuned-in social and political commentators as the intellectual liaisons of the next generation labor movement—“an opportunity,” said Richard Trumka, the president of the U.S.’ largest workers federation, the AFL-CIO, in a statement released after the Gawker vote, “for workers to have a strong voice in our ever-changing digital economy.” Reporters “have the habit of somehow seeing ourselves on the sideline of the economy, just observing it and reporting on it,” Jamieson explained. But at the end of the day, “a lot of journalists have the same basic concerns as factory workers, or home care workers, or other types of people who traditionally turn to labor unions in this country.” The thinking goes that, as new media journalists become aware of those common concerns and take steps to address them in their own professional lives, it will invariably affect the way they think, write, and speak about the underlying issues.

Already, you can see this positive reinforcement loop taking shape. Coinciding with the rise of post-recession populism, several major news outlets have moved to strengthen their labor coverage, the reporting of which has fallen in parallel with the labor movement. Politico cited that lack of content last fall, when it created the subscription-based labor vertical from which Mike Elk was later dropped. The Washington Post hired Lydia DePillis, who belatedly joined NewsGuild this year both in reaction to “harsh” cutback proposals from management and out of a desire to become a “better labor reporter.”

“As people who are societal communicators have this experience for themselves, they will bring new insights to the experiences of other workers when they talk about them in the public space,” Fellner, the longtime labor organizer, told me. “When people of some privilege make common cause with those who labor for little, things change.”

Whatever the values of its journalists, the American newsroom is far from a progressive workplace. Today, there are 40 percent fewer black reporters working in media than there were in 1997. Women account for just 36 percent of newsroom staff, which is roughly the same proportion as in 1999. Opinion columns and talkshow invitations are bestowed, overwhelmingly, on old, white men. The bylines in Vanity Fair’s upcoming “Trans America” edition do not appear to include a single transgender writer. Proponents of unionization rightly point out that these disparities are baked into media labor systems, that unsustainable entry-level working conditions act as barriers to all but the affluent, white, cisgendered, able-bodied, and male.

Unionization alone, independent of what form it takes, will help ameliorate some of these divides. Within individual workplaces and across the economy in general, organized labor benefits union and nonunion workers alike, by driving up wages and securing the generalized improvement of labor conditions. In regards to race and gender, as well, unions—which, like any institution in America, do carry their own histories of prejudice—have had a noted equalizing effect.

“Unions have been one of the largest forces of upward mobility for women and people of color in this country,” said Fellner, who points to the role of public sector unions in inserting women into the workplace and propping up the now-beleaguered black middle class. Collective bargaining, she explained, allows for “the codifying of racial and gender dignity in contract language... It is part of what becomes negotiable, and that in itself changes workplaces.” When the rules governing promotions, raises, and hiring and firing practices are transparent and mutually enforceable, “it also makes the responsibility collective, so that you don’t force the three women or two people of color to bear the whole weight” of workplace discrimination. “The collective bears the weight, and that’s an important and powerful thing,” Fellner said.

There’s an element of complacency to the notion that, through the mere fact of their existence, new media unions have accomplished something significant. But the transitive properties of a unionized workplace will not be enough to substantively alter the exclusionary makeup of the journalism, nor will a spillover of empathy from America’s Thought Leaders do much to reverse the longstanding plight of organized labor.

Gawker’s Hamilton Nolan has framed the unionization trend as a litmus test of liberal media’s convictions. Which is fair, so long as collective bargaining can also be held up as a test of organized labor’s. “I've always thought journalism needs to do a better job,” Nolan said via email, “particularly in casting a wider net in entry-level hiring, so that all types of people from all types of places and demographics can get these jobs...So the unions should promote that to the extent possible, as well as promoting livable wages for entry level journalists so that you don't have to be independently wealthy to get into this.”

Again, it’s up to the media unions to decide how committed they are to those principles. But the precedents they set in their upcoming negotiations have implications that extend beyond the newsroom. “We’ve been used to thinking about it as the staff people and then the freelancers, but we are in some ways becoming a nation of freelancers, and so it’s all the more important that we think about how people who work in different kinds of situations are represented and how they actually do get some voice and power,” Fellner said. In their journalism, digital media unions have a platform to discuss labor issues. In their organizing, they have a chance to put those ideas into practice. The one is only as important as the other.