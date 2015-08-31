President Barack Obama's historic Alaska trip this week, part of his ongoing efforts to highlight the devastating effects of climate change, will take him further north than any sitting president has traveled before. While there, he will speak at a conference of arctic nations, visit the village of Kotzebue, 26 miles north of the Arctic circle, and officially rename the country's tallest mountain from Mt. McKinley to Denali. The trip is intended to build on a string of environmental announcements this summer and generate support in the run-up to the major international climate change conference in Paris in December.

Yet the trip may not be quite as effective as the administration hopes. There are the predictable conservative attacks on Obama’s climate plans, of course, and his decision to rename Mt. McKinley. What Obama may not have anticipated, however, are the attacks from the left.

Obama's appearance in Alaska draws attention to the greatest weakness in his environmental agenda. While he's done more than any president to slow demand for fossil fuels, his green critics say he hasn’t done enough to limit the supply of oil, gas, and coal. Nothing exposes the tension more than the White House recently giving a green light to Shell to explore the Arctic for oil. By going to Alaska to highlight the impacts of climate change, Obama has awkwardly drawn attention to his conflicting actions.

Last Monday, Obama declared that “after decades in which our addiction to fossil fuels and foreign oil perennially threatened our planet and our national security,” his administration and allies have put America on a corrective path. Many environmentalists would disagree.