Throw Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis in Jail

Kim Davis, a county clerk in Morehead, Kentucky, will face a contempt hearing Thursday for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples—an act of unlawful defiance that has made her a hero to the religious right and a villain to progressives. To their credit, many conservatives—particularly those without deep ties to the religious right—have called upon the Rowan County clerk, who claimed to be acting "under God's authority," to issue the licenses or resign. But others have rallied to her side, or silently assented as she's abused her state power by denying same-sex couples a constitutional right.

Davis isn't the first opponent of gay equality to become a martyr for engaging in discrimination, but more than the conservative entrepreneurs and artisans who came before her, she exemplifies the governmental implications of the idea that religious liberty protections should trump civil rights law. In most of these cases, the government's imprimatur is obscured behind a gloss of neutral-seeming claims to property rights, but here it's crystal clear. And precisely because she's an elected government official who cannot be fired, and is engaged in an egregious abuse of power, she should be put behind bars until she relents one way or another.

Back before the Supreme Court found a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, when it became clear that same-sex marriage would one day be the law of the land in most, if not all states, conservative culture warriors abruptly changed tacks. After organizing for years around the notion that states and the federal government should refuse to recognize same-sex marriages, they decided the time had come for everyone to be accommodating to one another—as if liberals were suddenly making unfair demands.

But liberals were doing no such thing. For generations, when disputes rooted in discrimination against gays and lesbians arose between parties, governments would generally side with discriminators. Liberals were simply demanding that moving forward, the presumption should be turned on its head—beginning with the states themselves, a great many of which refused to recognize same-sex marriages.