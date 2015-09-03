How Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Became My Hero

July marked Baltimore City’s deadliest month in more than 40 years, with a record 45 people killed in 31 days—the most killed in one month since August 1972. City officials, including Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Mosby, have been working on a strategy to address the surge in homicides, which Baltimore Police union president Gene Ryan has attributed to the aftermath of the Baltimore Uprising in late April. In June, Mayor Rawlings-Blake fired Baltimore City Police Commissioner Anthony Batts as a way of addressing the crisis. She, Mosby, and others also established a “war room” to increase collaboration between the city’s police department, Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein, the FBI, the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

When the initiative was announced in July, Mosby gave an interview to the Baltimore Sun. "We are essentially declaring war on those individuals with no code of ethics killing women and killing children,” she said. “We are going to war, and we're going to do it collaboratively." Though the war room is still too new and tenuous a venture to have measurable results, Mosby’s office has been doing its part. They have successfully prosecuted two individuals city police had dubbed “Public Enemy No. 1” [sic] this year: gang members Darryl Martin Anderson and Capone Chase, who are now both serving life sentences.

On Sunday, Mosby spoke with local television station WBAL to address what she believes is one of the biggest hindrances to effective law enforcement in the city: a community skeptical of its police officers and of one another. "This is the home of witness intimidation, where that 'Stop Snitching' mentality began. We have to build the trust of the community back up.” She wrote as much in a Baltimore Sun op-ed in early August: “The foundation of the criminal justice system is built around trust. And in today’s harsh reality, citizens in Baltimore City typically do not trust prosecutors or police. [...] Unfortunately for my constituents, there is a real possibility that pursuing justice on behalf of a slain victim inside the courtroom may produce a second victim outside of it.”

In 2004, a homemade DVD titled Stop Snitching! began circulating in Baltimore City. Produced by local gang member Rodney “Skinny Suge” Thomas, the bootleg film was a perverse PSA, threatening harm to anyone who provided police with tips about crimes they’d witnessed. Stop Snitching! had some national notoriety, due in part to the brief appearance of NBA star Carmelo Anthony. Thomas was also involved with a sequel in 2007; both films led to the eventual arrest of two corrupt Baltimore City Police officers and Thomas himself in 2010. Ironically, Thomas’ conviction was the result of “snitching”: Two gang members testified against him as part of a broad racketeering prosecution of several members of a local gang called the Tree Top Piru Bloods. In another twist of fate, two of Thomas’ sons have been murdered in Baltimore City in the past 14 months. Twenty-two-year-old Ronnie Thomas III was shot in May, his 14-year-old brother Najee Thomas was killed in April 2014.

The homicide surge, ongoing witness intimidation, and community fear make reform particularly difficult this year. Despite Mosby’s rising-star moment at the Freddie Gray press conference in May, praise for the strong record her office is establishing hasn’t been unilateral. She’s been accused of “derailing” a study program called the Baltimore Homicide Review Commission, created to identify current homicide trends, after refusing to release details of open cases. She’s come under fire for making onstage appearances at social events, such as Prince’s Rally4Peace and the UniverSOUL Circus, where she and her husband, Councilman Nick Mosby, were introduced and applauded as guests. In a January interview with Baltimore Magazine, Mosby also mentioned critics who cited her age and fledgling record as obstacles to success in her new role: