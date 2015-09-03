Stop Being Petty, Bruce Springsteen. Let Republicans Play Your Music.

Another chapter has been written in modern politics’ most one-sided love story: Chris Christie’s unrequited infatuation with Bruce Springsteen. In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday, the New Jersey governor allowed that the aging rocker isn’t “all that fond” of him. The week prior, he tweeted a slavish commemoration of Born to Run’s fortieth anniversary, and a few days later a handful of Christie’s messages to a fifteen-year-old Springsteen fan listserv—including his jubilant account of meeting Springsteen in an airport—were made public. The governor’s getting more press for his loyal, spurned fandom than his floundering presidential campaign.

There’s something a little pathetic about Christie’s desire for the approval of his adolescent hero, and about the frequent speculation over whether he can be besties with an old man in a ripped denim vest. But by the same token, there’s something cruel in Springsteen’s persistent dismissal of his fan’s overtures. Their interactions have essentially conformed to the long-established pattern of admiration and discomfort between (almost uniformly conservative) politicians and (typically liberal, if they have any discernible allegiance) musicians. It’s a familiar phenomenon, and one that’s virtually always unfair to the conservatives.

The uneasy encounter between conservatism and popular culture has generally manifested itself in the petty unwillingness of prominent rock, soul, and hip-hop acts to allow Republicans to use their music in campaign events. In a media study spanning the last eight presidential cycles, FiveThirtyEight’s Walt Hickey dug up 28 instances in which musicians from John Cougar Mellencamp to K’Naan either complained about GOP candidates playing their songs or explicitly disallowed them from doing so, including each of the party’s presidential nominees since 1984. Hickey found just two examples of Democrats being similarly forbidden.

No neophyte in the political realm, Springsteen was the first and most famous celebrity scold, rejecting Ronald Reagan and George Will’s extremely tone-deaf attempt to conscript “Born in the U.S.A.” as a mindless hymn of blue-collar patriotism. That episode was probably the only time one of these dustups needed to happen, and the last time it was handled well, since Reagan’s endorsing “Born in the U.S.A.”—a painstaking inventory of the rage and sorrow festering beneath his “Morning in America” platitudes—was like George III whistling Yankee Doodle.