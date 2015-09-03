Stop Being Petty, Bruce Springsteen. Let Republicans Play Your Music.

These songwriters are showing more than a little naiveté by insisting that their megahits—which they wrote, packaged, and promoted to be enjoyed by a popular audience of millions, regardless of political preference—only be employed as sonic propaganda by the leaders who back their specific policy preferences. But they also betray a fundamental misunderstanding of the relationship between artist and listener. Perhaps the best thing about pop music is that people end up liking things you’d never expect. There’s no reason, particularly, why John McCain’s favorite song should be ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” but I’m completely tickled by the fact that it is. It’s unfair to ask that he refrain from associating himself with it, just as it would be unfair to ask me not to play the Ramones because Johnny was an avowed conservative.

Our ever-expanding political polarization would have no trouble replicating itself in song.

Classic rock music now makes up a kind of modern American songbook—a depoliticized public good that should be available to all people for all purposes (except torture). By denying the public use of that cultural repository to leaders they disagree with, these musicians are inadvertently deepening an existing musical divide between Democrats and Republicans. Our ever-expanding political polarization, which already finds expression in things as trivial as our television preferences, would have no trouble replicating itself in song. If Governor Scott Walker can’t play a 30-second snippet of a Dropkick Murphys single, he’s just going to turn to Kenny Chesney. So will the other Republicans, who can find in country music—as Senator Ted Cruz has—a reassuringly right-wing platform for which liberals have little taste (this is true for the male country singers, anyway; the women tend to be more enlightened, and therefore marginalized). Worse still, Republican candidates might take Mitt Romney as their model and attempt to cleanse themselves of any damaging preferences and affiliations, professing to “like music of almost any kind.”

Go back and read some excerpts from Christie’s posts on that fan listserv. These are the dispatches of a genuine, unabashed Springsteen dork. It’s damn near impossible to detect true joy—let alone the kind of vulnerability that enthusiasts display around their fellow travelers—in Christie’s public persona, but you’ll find it in his dutiful cataloguing of set lists, his breathless awe after meeting his idol for the first time. (“He was everything I hoped he would be if I ever got a chance to meet him--gracious and incredibly normal in a truly extraordinary way. That was my Christmas gift.”) I’d gladly see Christie dealt a political defeat at the hands of an ardent liberal, but I’d be even happier to talk to him about outtakes from Darkness at the Edge of Town. The Boss belongs to both of us.